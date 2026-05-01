Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Events Across the District

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) recognized the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month — highlighting May as a time for residents across the District to honor the histories, cultures, and contributions of AANHPI communities. Mayor Bowser is encouraging residents to take part in free, citywide events that uplift AANHPI leaders, artists, entrepreneurs, and community organizations throughout the month of May.

“The AANHPI community is part of what makes DC great — the cultural vibrancy, the thriving businesses, the tradition of service that runs deep in every ward,” said Mayor Bowser. “Throughout May, we have a special opportunity to celebrate the leaders who build what matters, the artists who bring beauty to our city, the entrepreneurs who take a chance, and the community members who show up every single day. We hope you will join us.”

AANHPI Heritage Month has been a national observance each May since 1992, helping mark important milestones in U.S. History and celebrate the wide range of AANHPI cultures, languages, and traditions—as well as the many contributions AANHPI community members have made to the nation.

“AANHPI Heritage Month provides a platform to uplift AANHPI stories, culture, and history that are woven into the fabric of the District,” said MOAPIA Director Ben de Guzman. “This May is particularly special as we celebrate 40 years of service through the Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs. We are proud to collaborate with community organizations, business owners, and creatives throughout the years to shine a light on DC’s vibrant AANHPI community.”

Throughout May, residents are invited to take part in free AANHPI Heritage Month events across the District:

AANHPI Heritage Month Community Kick-Off

The kick-off mixer is an annual tradition, hosted in collaboration with the DC AANHPI Coalition, a community-led group of 15+ AANHPI-focused organizations in the DC area. This event marks the beginning of Heritage Month and offers a great chance to connect with community.

Amplifying AANHPI Voices in Community, Culture, and Leadership through the Art of Storytelling

MOAPIA, in partnership with the Washington English Center, is offering an engaging skill-building session, where participants will get to explore and practice storytelling as an essential tool that can help them become more confident and effective communicators.

Building Community through Entrepreneurship: AANHPI Small Business Panel and Mixer

Join MOAPIA, in partnership with Barracks Row Main Street, for a panel discussion on the topic of community building and entrepreneurship in the AANHPI community.

2026 AANHPI Heritage Month Community Celebration

This annual community celebration will celebrate the DC AANHPI Commission’s 40th Anniversary. The event will feature cultural performances, cultural booths, and the presentation of the Mayor’s Community Service Award for extraordinary dedication to the AANHPI community.

Foodelicious Night: DC AANHPI Foodways and Culinary Demo

Foodelicious Night is a Heritage Month tradition—and one of the most anticipated events of the year! This event includes a live cooking demonstration featuring three DC AANHPI chefs: Tim Ma, chef and founder of Lucky Danger; Rahul Vinod, chef and co-founder of RASA; and Shurou Pu, chef and owner of Toimoi Bakery.

Reclaiming Our Heritage: API Pride Community Writing Workshop

Join MOAPIA to close out AANHPI Heritage Month with a community writing workshop about reconciling and reclaiming our AANHPI and pride identities.

For more information on AANHPI Heritage Month events, visit linktree.com/MOAPIA or follow the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs on social media at @DCMOAPIA.

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