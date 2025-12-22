Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste Ninth Constitutional Government ............................................................................................................................. December 22nd, 2025 Press Release National holidays in 2026 The public holidays with a fixed date and variable date for 2026, determined by the Law n.10/2005 of 10th of August, are: a) 1st of January – New Year’s Day (fixed date public holiday); b) 3rd of March – Veterans Day (fixed date public holiday); c) 20th of March – Idul Fitri (variable date public holiday); d) 3rd of April – Holy Friday (variable date public holiday); e) 1st of May – World Labour Day (fixed date public holiday); f) 20th of May – Restoration of Independence Day (fixed date public holiday); g) 27th of May – Idul Adha (variable date public holiday); h) 4th of June – Corpus Christi (variable date public holiday); j) 30th of August – Popular Consultation Day (fixed date public holiday); j) 1st of November – All Saints Day (fixed date public holiday); k) 2nd of November – All Souls Day (fixed date public holiday); l) 3rd of November – National Women's Day (fixed date public holiday); m) 12th of November –National Youth Day (fixed date public holiday); n) 28th of November – Proclamation of Independence Day (fixed date public holiday); o) 7th of December – Memorial Day (fixed date public holiday); p) 8th of December – Day of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception and Timor-Leste Patroness (fixed date public holiday); q) 25th of December – Christmas Day (fixed date public holiday). r) 31st of December – National Heroes Day (fixed date public holiday). The Law n. 10/2005, of 10th of August, determines national public holidays, official commemorative dates and the granting of days-off, and has been amended by Law n. 3/2016, of 25th of May and by Law n.º 10/2023, of 5th of April, to recognise key historical dates of the Timorese Struggle for National Liberation and for the recognition of the role of women in Timorese society. ENDS

