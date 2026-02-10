Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture participates in the recording of a new episode of the “Government Page” TV show

Tue. 10 of February of 2026, 10:54h

The Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture, José Honório da Costa Pereira Jerónimo, participated today, February 10th, 2026, in the recording of a new episode of the Government Page TV show, as part of a series of interviews with members of the 9th Constitutional Government.

During the interview, Minister José Honório outlined the main guidelines and challenges of national policy for higher education, science, and technology, with an emphasis on improving the quality of university education, strengthening the qualifications of teaching staff, promoting equal access to higher education, and strengthening the link between educational institutions and the productive sector.

The interview also focused on the coordination and regulation of the higher education system, the expansion of technical higher education across different regions of the country, and international cooperation in academic and scientific fields.

Promoted by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste and the national media to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens' access to information on the policies and decisions of the Executive.

The episode featuring the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Culture will be broadcast shortly on RTTL and on the Government's digital platforms and social media channels. Previously aired episodes are available on the official YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE.

