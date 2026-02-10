Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Government of Timor-Leste congratulates President-elect António Seguro on his victory in the Portuguese presidential elections



The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste congratulates the President-elect, António José Seguro, on his election as President of the Portuguese Republic, extending our best wishes for a successful term in service to the nation. The resounding outcome of the electoral process reflects the confidence placed in his leadership by the Portuguese people, who turned out to exercise their democratic right despite the challenges of recent days.

Timor-Leste and Portugal share a historic friendship grounded in language, heritage and long-standing ties between our peoples. This relationship, forged through history and sustained through cooperation, remains a source of strength for our partnership today.

At a time of global transition and uncertainty, Timor-Leste recognises Portugal’s important place in global efforts to uphold multilateralism, equality and humanitarian values. Timor-Leste’s looks forward to working with President-elect Seguro to deepen our bilateral relationship and to advance international cooperation, solidarity and human dignity. This includes through our shared commitment to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, which remains a central pillar of cooperation among Lusophone nations.