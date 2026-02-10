Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,870 in the last 365 days.

Government of Timor-Leste congratulates President-elect António Seguro on his victory in the Portuguese presidential elections

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

.............................................................................................................................

Press Release

Government of Timor-Leste congratulates President-elect António Seguro on his victory in the Portuguese presidential elections

The Government of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste congratulates the President-elect, António José Seguro, on his election as President of the Portuguese Republic, extending our best wishes for a successful term in service to the nation. The resounding outcome of the electoral process reflects the confidence placed in his leadership by the Portuguese people, who turned out to exercise their democratic right despite the challenges of recent days.

Timor-Leste and Portugal share a historic friendship grounded in language, heritage and long-standing ties between our peoples. This relationship, forged through history and sustained through cooperation, remains a source of strength for our partnership today.

At a time of global transition and uncertainty, Timor-Leste recognises Portugal’s important place in global efforts to uphold multilateralism, equality and humanitarian values. Timor-Leste’s looks forward to working with President-elect Seguro to deepen our bilateral relationship and to advance international cooperation, solidarity and human dignity. This includes through our shared commitment to the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries, which remains a central pillar of cooperation among Lusophone nations.

The Government of Timor-Leste looks forward to continuing to work closely with Portugal during President-elect Seguro’s mandate, in a spirit of friendship, respect and shared purpose. END

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government of Timor-Leste congratulates President-elect António Seguro on his victory in the Portuguese presidential elections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.