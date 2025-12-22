Krown Network Secures Rare Pre-Launch Listing on CoinGecko for Its Layer-1 Krown Coin

Krown Network x CoinGecko Graphic CoinGecko Krown Network Screenshot

Early listing signals institutional confidence in Krown’s quantum-secured blockchain and rapid global momentum.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creator of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, announced today that it has secured a rare, pre-launch listing on CoinGecko for its native Layer-1 asset, Krown Coin (KROWN). CoinGecko rarely approves projects for listing before MainNet goes live, making this a notable validation of Krown’s technological execution and market demand.

Krown Coin is now live on CoinGecko:

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/krown-network

This early listing underscores Krown Network’s growing influence as one of the most anticipated blockchain ecosystems worldwide. With its quantum-secure architecture, 30+ integrated utilities, and record-breaking presale performance, Krown Network continues to stand out as a transformative force in Web3 infrastructure.

James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, shared:

“Krown’s pre-launch listing on CoinGecko is a milestone that reflects the extraordinary work of our global team. It also reinforces the trust and momentum we’ve built with investors, partners, and the broader crypto ecosystem as we prepare for the MainNet launch.”

CoinGecko, commenting on the listing, stated:

“Krown Network has demonstrated exceptional development progress, ecosystem readiness, and community growth. Pre-launch listings are uncommon for us, but Krown’s rapid execution, transparent operations, and expanding global footprint made this an easy decision. We look forward to supporting their Layer-1 ecosystem as it enters the market.”

Krown Network continues moving toward its global launch event on January 3, 2026, where it will unveil the Krown Chain MainNet, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, and multiple quantum-secured ecosystem products.

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana (USA), Krown Technologies Inc. is delivering the world’s first natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem. The Krown Network powers more than 30 Web3 products — including Krown Chain, Krown Coin, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, KrownIQ, and more — all united within the Camelot Ecosystem.

Website: https://krown.network



