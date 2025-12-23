Krown Network and Hyperlane Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring KROWN to 130+ Blockchains

Krown Network and Hyperlane Graphic

Krown’s ecosystem gains instant global reach through Hyperlane’s $10B+ interoperability framework.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creator of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, announces a major strategic partnership with Hyperlane, the leading permissionless interoperability protocol enabling cross-chain communication, asset transfers, and interchain application development across more than 130 blockchains.

This collaboration launches Krown Network into the global multichain landscape, enabling KROWN Coin, Krown Blockchain applications, and the entire Camelot Ecosystem to connect seamlessly across the world’s top chains—instantly expanding reach, liquidity, and interoperability.

A Partnership Powered by Hyperlane’s Proven Scale

Hyperlane stands as one of the industry’s most robust and production-hardened interoperability frameworks. Its infrastructure delivers:

• 7 Supported Virtual Machines: unified messaging across EVM, Solana VM, Cosmos SDK, and more.

• 130+ Connected Chains: a single integration links Krown to a vast ecosystem spanning blue chips to emerging networks.

• $10B+ in Bridged Assets: demonstrating industrial-grade throughput and reliability.

• 10,000+ Cross-Chain Messages Validated Daily: real-world traffic at global scale.

By integrating with Hyperlane, Krown Network gains immediate access to a proven, permissionless interchain system capable of supporting the network’s rapid expansion.

What This Means for Krown Network, KROWN Coin, and the Camelot Ecosystem

1. KROWN Coin Becomes Multichain

KROWN holders will soon be able to bridge assets into dozens of the world’s top blockchain networks, unlocking deeper liquidity, broader exchange options, and cross-ecosystem DeFi participation.

2. Interchain Applications for Developers

Developers building on Krown Blockchain can now create next-generation dApps that communicate across multiple blockchains using Hyperlane’s general message passing. This unlocks new design patterns, new markets, and seamless cross-chain user flows.

3. Accelerated Institutional and Retail Adoption

A multichain presence enables Krown to be discovered, adopted, and integrated across major networks, exponentially expanding visibility, credibility, and utility.

4. Strategic Positioning in a Post-Quantum Future

As the world’s first natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem, Krown pairs its expansion through Hyperlane’s multichain infrastructure with advanced quantum-grade security powered by Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 technology. This combination delivers a rare dual advantage in Web3: seamless interoperability across 130+ blockchains alongside quantum-resistant protection for the next era of cryptographic security.

Statements From Leadership

James Stephens, Founder & CEO, Krown Technologies Inc.:

“Partnering with Hyperlane propels Krown into the global multichain arena. The expansion potential is enormous. Hyperlane’s infrastructure gives our blockchain, our coin, and our entire ecosystem the reach and interoperability needed to scale worldwide. Our holders will see new liquidity, our developers gain new tools, and our ecosystem becomes accessible to millions of users across 130+ chains. This is a defining milestone for Krown Network.”

Hyperlane Executive Quote:

“Krown Network is building one of the most forward-thinking ecosystems in Web3, and we’re excited to support their expansion across the multichain universe. With Hyperlane connecting over 130 blockchains, supporting seven virtual machines, and validating more than 10,000 cross-chain messages every day, our mission is to give innovative networks like Krown the interoperability foundation they need to scale globally. Bringing KROWN into our ecosystem opens the door to deeper liquidity, increased user reach, and entirely new cross-chain applications that were not possible before. We look forward to supporting Krown’s rapid growth and the powerful impact their technology will have across the industry.”

Francis Bellido, PhD, CEO, Quantum eMotion Corp.:

“Interoperability is the future of Web3—but without true randomness and quantum-grade entropy, scale alone is not enough. By combining Hyperlane’s global multichain reach with Krown Network’s architecture secured by Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 technology, this partnership sets a new benchmark for what post-quantum blockchain infrastructure should look like. It is a powerful demonstration that interoperability and next-generation security must evolve together to protect digital assets, identities, and applications at a global scale.”

About Hyperlane

Hyperlane is the industry’s first permissionless interoperability protocol, enabling secure cross-chain messaging, asset transfers, general message passing, and interchain dApp development. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 7 virtual machines, $10B+ in bridged value, and 10,000+ validated cross-chain messages daily, Hyperlane powers the next era of multichain connectivity.

Website: https://www.hyperlane.xyz

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain, crypto and software development company delivering the world’s first natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem. The Krown Network powers more than 30 Web3 products—including Krown Chain, KrownDEX, Qastle Wallet, KrownSocial, KrownIQ, Excalibur Cold Wallet, and more—unified within the Camelot Ecosystem.

Website: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM) is a pioneering Canadian deep-tech company specializing in next-generation quantum cybersecurity. Built on patented quantum-randomness technology developed at the Université de Sherbrooke, QeM delivers QRNG2, a high-performance quantum random number generator that provides true, non-deterministic entropy essential for post-quantum security. QeM’s solutions are engineered to protect digital systems, financial infrastructure, blockchains, IoT devices, and national-security networks from both classical and quantum-enabled cyber threats. With a mission to redefine global cybersecurity standards, QeM is enabling organizations and emerging technologies to prepare for the quantum era with unprecedented cryptographic strength.



Legal Disclaimer:

