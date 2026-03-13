The women who shaped early Veteran mental health care

How women shaped the earliest systems of care for returning soldiers

While the history of Veteran mental health in the United States is often told through policies and institutions, the contributions of women during its earliest and most formative years deserve special recognition. From organizing care on the ground to advocating for structural reform, these women laid essential groundwork for how Veterans were supported after the trauma of war.

Dorothea Dix: Pioneer of organized nursing and advocate for humane care

Dorothea Dix was a tireless reformer whose leadership redefined how the nation responded to the needs of wounded and mentally distressed soldiers during the American Civil War.

Appointed by the U.S. government as superintendent of Army nurses, Dix recruited and trained thousands of volunteer nurses to care for wounded soldiers. The U.S. Sanitary Commission under her oversight mobilized women to staff hospitals and temporary homes for Veterans.

Although she later faced resistance from medical authorities and resigned in 1865, her work helped legitimize women’s roles both as caregivers and as reform advocates in a military medical context. Her insistence on organization and sanitary standards laid groundwork for future professional nursing.

Dix’s work wasn’t just wartime service—it was a breakthrough in public recognition of women’s capacity to manage large-scale care systems at a time when women were largely shut out of formal medical professions.

Women of the sanitary and aid movements: Grassroots caregivers

While not all individual names survive in the historical record, thousands of women organized at the community level to support Civil War soldiers—a contribution that directly impacted Veterans’ later mental health outcomes.

Throughout the Civil War, Ladies’ Aid Societies formed across the North and the South to provide food, medical supplies, blankets and care for the wounded. These efforts were crucial in supplementing inadequate military medical facilities and helped reduce disease and suffering among soldiers returning home.

Many of these women carried their nursing skills and commitment into the postwar period, continuing to support hospitals and Veteran homes even after the war ended—often at a time when formal institutional care was still rudimentary.

These grassroots efforts not only improved immediate care but also helped shift public perceptions about women as professional caregivers and caregivers of trauma.

Delphine Baker: Advocate for sustained care

Delphine Baker was an activist whose post-Civil War advocacy helped move care from temporary wartime facilities to a more permanent national system. While her life and work are less well documented than others, her role as an activist pushing for long-term Veteran support was part of the broader transformation in how the nation cared for those suffering from war wounds, including psychological trauma.

The broader context of women’s contributions

The contributions of women—both organized and individual—were foundational:

The professionalization of nursing, and the involvement of women in organized care, challenged 19th-century norms about gender roles in medicine and caregiving.

Through volunteer societies, fundraising and direct caregiving, women formed the backbone of early Veteran support systems at a time when formal medical recognition of psychological trauma was still decades away.

The sustained work of advocates like Baker helped ensure that Veteran care did not disappear with the end of hostilities, creating momentum toward permanent institutions.

Why this matters for Women’s History Month

The stories of women like Dorothea Dix and the countless unnamed volunteers who mobilized during and after the Civil War are reminders that women were central to early mental health care long before professional psychiatric models were established. Their efforts:

Saved lives by providing care where none existed.

Transformed perceptions of both women’s roles and Veteran needs.

Created systems and expectations for ongoing support that influenced future VA policy and care.

As we reflect on Women’s History Month, it’s vital to acknowledge not just the institutional history of Veteran care, but the women whose compassion, leadership and advocacy shaped it at every level. Find out more about the history of VA.