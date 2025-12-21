More DNREC Permits Go Digital

Natural Minor air construction permits and amendments are moving online Dec. 21 through Digital DNREC (ePermitting)/DNREC photo

Some Air Permits Move Online as Part of Reform Effort

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is continuing its effort to modernize environmental permitting. The DNREC Division of Air Quality has begun certain air permit applications online through Digital DNREC (ePermitting). The move is part of a broader effort by this administration to streamline permitting and invest in tools to make the process more efficient for applicants and staff.

The results are already showing up in new tools the public can use today. In September, the Division of Water launched interactive dashboards that make it easier for homeowners, contractors and the public to access information for some of its most high volume permits. The dashboards allow users to check application status, view their place in the review queue and retrieve issued permit documents.

“We have made improving the permitting experience a priority,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “Tools like online applications and permit dashboards help customers understand what to expect, reduce paperwork and let our experts spend more time on the projects with the greatest environmental impact. We’re going to keep building on this work.”

DNREC issues many different types of permits across the Department; therefore, online applications are being introduced in phases based on permit type. Beginning Dec. 21, the DNREC Division of Air Quality will accept Natural Minor construction permits and amendments through Digital DNREC (ePermitting), moving from a paper-based process to a digital one. Applicants also will be able to pay for these permits and amendments online.

During this rollout, standard Natural Minor construction permits and amendments will move into the Digital DNREC (ePermitting) system. Other air permits will remain paper-based for now, including Synthetic Minor permits, related to facilities that agree to specific limits to stay below major-source thresholds, and Title V renewals, federal operating permits for major sources, as well as certain federally enforceable permits and amendments. Transitioning to Digital DNREC (ePermitting) for these permit types will occur in future phases.

The Department will stop accepting paper-based Natural Minor permit applications on Dec. 31. Applicants who have drafted a paper-based permit application have until the end of the year to submit the complete application. DNREC may request resubmission of incomplete applications in Digital DNREC (ePermitting). For more information on the current paper-based permitting process, visit the de.gov/aqpermits webpage.

The Digital DNREC (ePermitting) system can be accessed at the de.gov/epermitting webpage. The online workflow is designed to mirror the steps used in the existing paper-based system. Paper application forms will remain available online as a reference to help applicants prepare their digital permit submissions.

DNREC will provide online training materials and will host a virtual walkthrough of the new process on Jan. 21, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon, with an invitation to be sent to existing permit holders and environmental consultants in early January.

More information is available on the DNREC website.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Air Quality monitors and regulates all emissions to the air. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###