DigitalXForce Secures $5M Strategic Investment, Hits $100M Valuation to Accelerate Global Expansion of AI-Powered GRC & Continuous Security Posture Management

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalXForce, the AI-native Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) leader, today announced it has secured $5 million in strategic capital from its seed investors (Innovating Capital, Kapital.io) and additional investors, achieving a $100 million valuation. The funding will be used to accelerate global expansion, deepen product innovation, and scale enterprise adoption of its next-generation risk management platform.The milestone reflects strong market momentum as Fortune 500 and leading global enterprises increasingly move away from legacy, point-in-time GRC tools in Favor of real-time, intelligence-driven risk operations. The strategic investment comes on the heels of significant market traction, analyst recognition, and customer growth. DigitalXForce was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software Vendor Assessment, 2025, validating its innovation-first approach to AI-powered risk, compliance, and security posture automation.“This investment and valuation milestone validate a fundamental shift underway in the market,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder and CEO of DigitalXForce. “Enterprises are moving beyond legacy GRC platforms that were designed for audits, not real-time risk. With X-ROC ™, we are transforming GRC into a living, operational discipline—giving Fortune 500 organizations continuous visibility, faster decisions, and true digital trust.”With this infusion of capital, DigitalXForce will:• Expand internationally with a focus on high-demand markets across North America, Europe, Middle East, and APAC• Scale its AI-powered platform with deeper capabilities in automated control testing, evidence mapping, and predictive risk modelling.• Grow its partner and channel ecosystem to accelerate go-to-market reach and integrations with leading enterprise platforms• Invest in customer success and support to deliver best-in-class onboarding, enablement, and global 24/7 service“As cyber risk, AI risk, and regulatory pressure converge, the future belongs to platforms that unify security, compliance, and business context in real time,” Ahluwalia added. “DigitalXForce is uniquely positioned to lead this next era of AI-powered risk management at global scale.”DigitalXForce, Industry’s first fully AI-native Unified Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) and Automated GRC platform, provides real-time, continuous, and automated integrated risk management—moving beyond traditional, static compliance approaches. It’s among the first to implement Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, which consolidates multiple control domains—like AI, cloud, IAM, OT/IoT, and SecOps—into a dynamic, unified risk posture view.In less than three years since its launch, DigitalXForce has earned the trust of some of the world’s leading enterprises across all industries. These organizations rely on DigitalXForce to automate compliance and provide complete visibility of enterprise security risk posture. DigitalXForce is actively replacing traditional GRC platforms such as RSA Archer, MetricStream, ServiceNow IRM, Drata, Vanta and others given its unique approach of AI powered integration with over 200 plus cybersecurity technologies to perform automated risk analysis, compliance, Audit and Third-Party Risk Management.Redefining GRC with X-ROC™: From Compliance to Real-Time Risk OperationsAt the core of DigitalXForce’s differentiation is X-ROC™ (Risk Operations Center)—a real-time command center that transforms risk from a static reporting function into an always-on operational capability.Unlike traditional GRC platforms that rely on snapshots and spreadsheets, X-ROC™ enables enterprises to:• Continuously monitor cyber, compliance, third-party, and operational risk• Validate controls in real time across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments• Correlate security telemetry with regulatory exposure and business impact• Prioritize remediation using AI-driven risk scoring and contextual insights• Provide executives and boards with a live, business-aligned risk postureWith integrations across 250+ security, IT, and cloud technologies, DigitalXForce serves as the system of record for enterprise risk operations.“This funding is a strong vote of confidence from our early believers, and it reinforces our mission to redefine the GRC landscape through AI and automation,” said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce.About DigitalXForce:DigitalXForce is a next-generation, AI-native platform for Automated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), that empowers enterprises to manage complexity with intelligence, agility, and confidence. Designed with a modular and composable architecture, DigitalXForce delivers an integrated suite of capabilities spanning automated GRC, Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM), Third-Party Risk Management, Cyber Resilience, and Regulatory Compliance.At the core of DigitalXForce is its AI-powered engine, which leverages intelligent agents, machine learning models, and a dynamic control library to autonomously monitor controls, map evidence, assess risks, and generate real-time insights. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, finance, critical infrastructure, and technology sectors, DigitalXForce delivers measurable value by reducing manual effort, accelerating audit readiness, and improving organizational resilience in today’s fast-evolving threat and compliance landscape.Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

