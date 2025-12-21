A Highly Competitive Night at Riyadh Season Ends with Unanimous Decisions

After Eight Months of Challenges… WBC Boxing Grand Prix Concludes in Riyadh with Four World Champions Crowned

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After eight months of intense competition, the WBC Boxing Grand Prix concluded today (Saturday) at Boulevard City in Riyadh, as part of Riyadh Season, with a global fight night featuring four final bouts that resulted in the crowning of champions across four weight divisions, all by unanimous decision following closely contested and highly competitive encounters.The winners were awarded the symbolic championship belt from the World Boxing Council (WBC), in addition to a cash prize of USD 100,000 for each champion, while each finalist received USD 50,000.In the Middleweight Final, Australian boxer Dylan Biggs claimed the division title after defeating his opponent by unanimous decision, securing the championship following a bout marked by strength and tactical discipline, and adding his name to the list of champions of the tournament’s inaugural edition.The evening also saw Argentine boxer Kevin Ramírez crowned Heavyweight Champion, after overcoming Bosnia’s Ahmed Krnjić by unanimous decision in a powerful contest where Ramírez asserted control throughout the rounds, lifting the trophy amid strong crowd applause.In the Featherweight Division, Mexican boxer Brandon Mejía Mosqueda captured the title with a unanimous decision victory over Italy’s Mohamed Gamli, in a bout that combined speed and skill, confirming Mosqueda’s status as one of the most promising rising talents in the division.Meanwhile, the Super Lightweight title was claimed by Colombian boxer Carlos Otría, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Mujibullah Tursunov by unanimous decision after a competitive bout featuring sustained exchanges, before the judges’ verdict favored Otría at the conclusion of the rounds.All final bouts were contested under professional regulations approved by the WBC, within a high-standard organizational framework that reflects the successful partnership with Riyadh Season, aimed at providing emerging talents with a global platform to showcase their skills and elevate the level of international competition.It is worth noting that the first stage of the tournament took place last April, featuring 128 boxers from more than 40 countries, all competing for glory in the world of boxing through an opportunity made possible by Riyadh Season in partnership with the World Boxing Council (WBC).The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, HE Turki Alalshikh, had announced the launch of the tournament last December in partnership with the WBC, emphasizing that the initiative serves as a global platform for young talents to showcase their abilities and compete at the highest levels under the umbrella of Riyadh Season.The conclusion of the WBC Boxing Grand Prix confirms the tournament’s remarkable success and strong fan engagement, as Riyadh Season continues to attract major international events and deliver exceptional experiences that further strengthen Riyadh’s presence on the global stage.

