Make a difference at a rural VA 

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promote opportunities to live happy and healthy lives.

Let’s take another look at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center (VAMC) located in rural Dublin, Ga., a small town with a big heart, and see if a career serving Veterans is right for you.

Carl Vinson VAMC

Like at all VA facilities, staff at the Carl Vinson VAMC in Dublin are committed to making a difference, one Veteran at a time. Originally a Navy hospital during World War II, the medical center is named after Georgia native Carl Vinson, an American politician who was known as the “Father of the Two-Ocean Navy.” Today, the Carl Vinson VAMC offers a wide range of health and support services including, but not limited to:

Primary care.

Physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Mental health care.

Prescriptions.

As of February 2025, 96% of Veterans report being able to usually or always get a primary care appointment when needed at the Carl Vinson VAMC.

The Emerald City

Visitors to Dublin will be greeted with southern charm and a community full of life. Named in honor of its first Irish settlers, citizens of Dublin, also known as the Emerald City, paint the town green for a month-long St. Patrick’s Day Festival in February and March each year. History buffs can learn more about the historic downtown by taking a Dublin Walking Tour, a self-guided tour showcasing more than 70 landmarks. Spend time in the great outdoors at Stubbs Park or take a few swings at the local golf course.

Located in the heart of Georgia, Dublin is situated at the junction of three major highways, making travel to other Georgia cities a snap. While rich with history, Dublin readily invests in education, infrastructure and culture initiatives that continue to move it forward.

Work at VA

Ready to take the next step towards a rewarding career at a rural VA like the Carl Vinson VAMC? Visit VA Careers today to apply.