Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3005154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours
STREET: VT Route 67 W
TOWN: Shaftsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Harrington Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lauren M. Ploof
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 67 W near Harrington Rd for a report of a crash. Through investigation, it was determined that Lauren Ploof (32) of Cambridge, NY, was operating a 2020 Honda Civic and veered off the road and into a telephone pole. While speaking with Ploof, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Ploof was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
Ploof was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington-Criminal Division, at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
