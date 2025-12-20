Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3005154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours

STREET: VT Route 67 W

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Harrington Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lauren M. Ploof

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 67 W near Harrington Rd for a report of a crash. Through investigation, it was determined that Lauren Ploof (32) of Cambridge, NY, was operating a 2020 Honda Civic and veered off the road and into a telephone pole. While speaking with Ploof, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Ploof was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

Ploof was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington-Criminal Division, at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.