Submit Release
News Search

There were 135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,465 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B3005154                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours

STREET: VT Route 67 W

TOWN: Shaftsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Harrington Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lauren M. Ploof

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, NY

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 12/20/25 at approximately 1048 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of VT Route 67 W near Harrington Rd for a report of a crash. Through investigation, it was determined that Lauren Ploof (32) of Cambridge, NY, was operating a 2020 Honda Civic and veered off the road and into a telephone pole. While speaking with Ploof, Troopers identified multiple indicators of impairment. Ploof was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI without incident and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

 

Ploof was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington-Criminal Division, at a later date and time to answer to the charge of DUI-Drugs.  

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026     0830 hours       

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI- Drugs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.