Right Hand Technology Group Ranks Among Top 100 MSPs Worldwide in 2025

Ranking in the Top 100 again shows how our cybersecurity-first strategy is helping clients meet their compliance goals and protect what matters most.” — Jason Vanzin, CEO, Right Hand Technology Group

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right Hand Technology Group, a Pittsburgh-based cybersecurity and compliance-first managed service provider (MSP), has been ranked #78 on the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, placing the company among the top 100 MSPs worldwide for the second year in a row.

Now in its 18th year, the MSP 501 list is the industry’s most respected ranking of managed service providers globally. Winners are evaluated on financial performance, growth, innovation, and commitment to recurring revenue and cybersecurity best practices. Right Hand Technology Group has earned a place on the list 9 out of the last 10 years, demonstrating consistent leadership and reliability in the IT services space.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized among the top managed service providers in the world,” said Jason Vanzin, CEO of Right Hand Technology Group. “Being named in the Top 100 reinforces the results of our cybersecurity-first, compliance-focused approach. Businesses trust us to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable technology solutions and we take that responsibility seriously.”

As the best MSP in Pittsburgh, Right Hand Technology Group delivers a comprehensive suite of managed IT services designed to meet the unique needs of regulated industries. The company is especially known for its expertise in helping defense contractors and manufacturing companies achieve and maintain CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance.

With the Department of Defense continuing to enforce stricter cybersecurity regulations, RHTG’s CMMC readiness solutions have become a critical component for companies in the defense supply chain. Through its high-touch, integrated approach, Right Hand Technology Group supports organizations in aligning with CMMC, NIST 800-171, HIPAA, and FTC Safeguards frameworks.

“We’re more than an IT provider. We’re a partner in our clients’ long-term security and compliance journey,” said Vanzin. “Whether it’s preparing for CMMC audits or building resilient infrastructure, our team is committed to keeping clients protected and operational around the clock.”

Right Hand Technology Group’s success is rooted in a proactive, process-driven approach that spans the full suite of managed IT services—from strategic leadership to frontline execution. The company’s virtual CISOs (vCISOs) work directly with client executive teams and lead cybersecurity steering committees to ensure alignment between security initiatives and business objectives, while managing risk and regulatory compliance. Whether delivering fully managed services or providing leadership, coaching, and oversight to co-managed IT teams, Right Hand Technology Group consistently embeds cybersecurity and compliance at the core of its service model.

This recognition comes at a time when small and midsize businesses are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks and struggling to keep pace with evolving compliance requirements. By combining deep technical expertise with personalized support, Right Hand Technology Group provides its clients with the confidence to focus on their core business operations.

Channel Futures will honor all 2025 MSP 501 winners at the MSP Summit in Orlando, Florida, this September.

To learn more about Right Hand Technology Group’s cybersecurity and managed IT services in Pittsburgh, visit www.righthandtechnologygroup.com.

