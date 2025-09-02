Hawke Media Partners with GyftHint to Accelerate Revenue For Its Shopify Clients

GyftHint Corporate Logo

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hawke Media, one of the nation’s leading performance marketing agencies and a trusted growth partner for thousands of Shopify clients, has officially announced a strategic partnership with GyftHint, a universal wishlist platform revolutionizing how Shopify merchants can accelerate revenue. The collaboration combines the strengths of two innovative companies in the e-commerce space. Through Hawke Media’s extensive network of Shopify-powered merchants, GyftHint will reach thousands of merchants looking to enhance their wishlist capabilities, boost revenue, reduce costly returns, and gain deeper insights into their customers' shopping and gifting behaviors. "This is a win for everyone involved," said Ed Jette, CEO of GyftHint. "Through this strategic partnership, we gain a direct way to showcase our solution and, in turn, Hawke Media’s clients gain access to a powerful AI-driven wishlist platform that’s proven to accelerate revenue and significantly reduce gift returns, while generating insights about their customers and their friends and family purchasing habits.”

GyftHint’s solution enables merchants to turn customers’ wishlists into revenue. Consumers can easily add products from the merchant’s site to their wishlist while connecting and sharing with friends and family, making the gift-purchasing process easier and better for both the gift giver and the recipient. All purchases are made and fulfilled on the merchant’s site. “By partnering with GyftHint, Hawke Media continues to deliver innovative growth-enabling tools to support our clients,” said Erik Huberman, Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “Our clients will now have a better way to boost conversions, reduce gift returns, and gain a competitive edge in a saturated digital marketplace.”

About GyftHint

GyftHint is powering the Shopify ecosystem for merchants by reinventing the e-commerce wishlist and gifting experience through an innovative AI-leveraged platform, combining a dynamic wishlist for merchants with an integrated, consumer-friendly mobile app. This unique approach enables retailers to accelerate their revenue while enhancing the shopping and gifting experience for their customers.

With GyftHint, consumers can easily add products to their wishlist directly from a merchant’s site, while connecting their friends and family to their favorite brands. This simplifies the shopping experience and significantly reduces gift returns for merchants.

GyftHint’s proprietary GRIP portal provides merchants with valuable insights into customer shopping and gifting behaviors, enabling them to create targeted promotions and product recommendations. This makes GyftHint the ideal solution for expanding brand reach and accelerating revenue growth throughout the year.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is one of the country’s most rapidly expanding marketing agencies, dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO®, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.

Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped over 5,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, Crocs, and Getty, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com.

