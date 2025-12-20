LOCAL City Places Introduces DataSMART360

DataSMART360 LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

A Powerful Customer Intelligence Upgrade for MarketLOCK360 Merchants

Most local businesses are sitting on a goldmine of customer data and don’t even know it” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places , the fast-growing local commerce platform helping brick-and-mortar businesses drive sales without discounting, today announced the launch of DataSMART360, a powerful new data and communications upgrade now available to Merchants using its flagship MarketLOCK360 program.DataSMART360 transforms everyday customer information into actionable business intelligence. When a Merchant captures basic details such as a customer’s name and email — typically collected when issuing a Grocery Rebate Certificate (GRC) — the DataSMART360 data engine goes to work behind the scenes.Using advanced data enrichment technology, DataSMART360 appends valuable insights including:✅ Homeownership status✅ Presence of children in the household✅ Vehicle ownership and type✅ Lifestyle indicators such as travel, golf, and other interestsThis enriched data allows Merchants to segment their customer lists, uncover buying patterns, and make smarter marketing decisions — all without relying on third-party lists or guesswork.“Most local businesses are sitting on a goldmine of customer data and don’t even know it,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places. “DataSMART360 finally gives Merchants enterprise-level insight using data they already collect naturally through their own sales and GRC promotions.”Unlike traditional marketing platforms, DataSMART360 is fueled entirely by first-party customer data — information generated when Merchants reward real customers with Grocery Rebate Certificates as part of their marketing and sales efforts. This means higher data quality, better engagement, and more accurate targeting.In addition to its data enrichment engine, DataSMART360 includes:✳️ Email and SMS messaging✳️ Postcard mailing (including one-at-a-time mail fulfillment)✳️ Campaign management and automation✳️ Customer tracking and segmentation✳️ Centralized communications and CRM-style tools“When a Merchant discovers that homeowners spend more, or that certain lifestyle segments respond better to specific offers, everything changes,” Warren added. “DataSMART360 doesn’t just send messages — it helps Merchants understand who their best customers really are.”DataSMART360 is available as an optional upgrade for Merchants enrolled in MarketLOCK360 and integrates seamlessly into the LOCAL City Places Merchant Dashboard.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a local-first commerce platform designed to help brick-and-mortar businesses grow revenue without discounting. Through its exclusive MarketLOCK360 program, Merchants receive category and city exclusivity, ongoing media exposure, high-traffic Merchant Pages, and the ability to distribute Grocery Rebate Certificates (GRCs)that drive immediate sales while building long-term customer relationships.By combining Merchant collaboration, buyer-pool growth, and data-driven marketing tools, LOCAL City Places creates a win-win ecosystem where Merchants and consumers both benefit.

