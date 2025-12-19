LOCAL City Places Launches Grocery Rebate Certificate (GRC) Program

MarketLOCK360 LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

Offering Merchants a Free Trial and 10 Free GRCs to Generate Immediate Cash Flow

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places today announced the launch of its Grocery Rebate Certificate (GRC) Program, a powerful new companion to its MarketLOCK360™ merchant platform. To celebrate the launch, LOCAL City Places is offering qualified local merchants a FREE trial of MarketLOCK360 plus 10 FREE Grocery Rebate Certificates, designed to help businesses generate immediate sales and cash flow — without discounting their products or services.A Grocery Rebate Certificate (GRC) is a consumer incentive that merchants give to customers as a bonus with a purchase. Instead of discounting the merchant’s own products or services, the customer receives a rebate toward groceries they are already buying anyway. The result: merchants protect their margins while customers experience what feels like a 100% discount, even though the merchant never lowered their prices.“Local businesses are under more pressure than ever, and discounting is often the first — and worst — option they turn to,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places. “GRCs flip that model on its head. Merchants get full price, customers feel rewarded, and money flows back into the local economy immediately.”No Discounting. Real Sales. Immediate Impact.Unlike traditional coupons or daily deals, GRCs do not reduce a merchant’s pricing or perceived value. Customers receive their grocery rebate separately, creating a powerful psychological win while allowing merchants to maintain brand integrity and profitability.The program is especially effective because groceries are a universal expense — customers are already buying them. That makes GRCs a practical, high-value incentive that drives faster buying decisions and higher conversion rates.Exclusive City Marketplace ParticipationMerchants who activate MarketLOCK360 and the GRC program receive category exclusivity within their local City Marketplace, ensuring they are not competing against similar businesses for attention.Each merchant that distributes GRCs also helps grow the shared City Marketplace buyer pool. As customers register and redeem their grocery rebates, they are introduced to other non-competitive local merchants in the same city — creating ongoing exposure, referral traffic, and repeat business for everyone involved.“The more merchants participate, the stronger the marketplace becomes,” Warren added. “Every GRC given away expands the audience for every other merchant in that city. It’s cooperative growth, not competition.”Free Trial + 10 Free GRCs for Local MerchantsTo introduce the program, LOCAL City Places is offering a FREE trial of MarketLOCK360, which includes:✅ Access to the exclusive City Marketplace✅ Category exclusivity✅ High-visibility merchant placement✅ And 10 FREE Grocery Rebate Certificates to immediately test and deploy in real customer transactionsNo payment information is required for the trial.About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a local commerce platform designed to help independent brick-and-mortar businesses grow without relying on discounting, coupons, or race-to-the-bottom pricing. Through its MarketLOCK360™ program, exclusive City Marketplaces, and innovative incentive tools like Grocery Rebate Certificates, LOCAL City Places helps merchants attract new customers, increase transaction value, and build long-term buyer relationships within their local communities.Founded on the belief that local businesses grow stronger together, LOCAL City Places creates shared buyer ecosystems where merchants collaborate — not compete — to drive sustainable local economic growth.

