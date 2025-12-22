New Record Set for US Coast Guard Vessel Documentation Via National Documentation E-Portal

National Documentation E-Portal Logo

The National Documentation E-Portal Processes More US Coast Guard Vessel Documentation Requests Than Ever Before

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Documentation E-Portal, which assists with US Coast Guard vessel documentation among other forms, set a new high all-time for documentation applications processed. This concurs with a continually rising number of documented vessels in America.More Documented Vessels in America Than Ever BeforeThe most recent collection of data on United States documented vessels, entitled “ Merchant Vessels of the United States ” and compiled by the Coast Guard, found that the number was in the several tens of thousands. While that number is constantly in flux, it has continued climbing.The Coast Guard writes that the vessels mentioned in that file “have a valid Certificate of Documentation. Foreign vessels are not contained in the file.”“We’re grateful for every vessel owner who ever used our portal to simplify the documentation process. As vessel owners ourselves, we know just how frustrating the process can be. It’s great to see more people documenting their vessels so that they can live the lives that they want. Each documented vessel, really, is continuing a dream. For some, that’s using the vessel for their business. For others, it’s about transporting people or goods. And yet, for others still, it’s all about getting the financing that they want. We’re proud to have helped so many and we look forward to doing so for a long time to come,” said a spokesperson from the National Documentation E-Portal.Help With Ship Documentation and MoreThe National Documentation E-Portal assists vessel owners with the forms for documentation as well as serving as a resource hub for information. Through the portal, vessel owners can continue the processes of documented vessel renewal , replacement of a lost certificate, and other forms.Additionally, the portal can be used to search documented vessels, or learn more about a vessel through applying for an Abstract of Title. The portal helps with federal documentation for boats and not state registration.For more information on documenting a vessel with the Coast Guard, which vessels are and are not eligible for federal documentation, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Documentation E-Portal.

