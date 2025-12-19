New Survey Shows RPM Healthcare’s Digital Weight Management Program Driving Weight Loss and Improved Medication Access

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare released new patient survey findings demonstrating that its Weight Management Program is delivering meaningful weight-loss outcomes, strong patient satisfaction, and highly effective medication authorization support. The results highlight the value of integrated digital monitoring and coordinated clinical services for both health systems and pharmaceutical partners focused on adherence and real-world outcomes.Patients reported a clear and supportive onboarding experience, with 72 percent rating the enrollment information as very clear or clear. Ease of use was also high, with 84 percent saying they felt comfortable using the remote monitoring scale at home, an important factor in driving consistent engagement across digital care programs.Medication access support emerged as one of the program’s strongest components. Nearly 70 percent of respondents confirmed their medication was successfully approved through RPM Healthcare’s Prior Authorization service, and 83 percent of those expressed satisfaction with the approval process. These results reflect the program’s ability to streamline administrative barriers that routinely slow therapy initiation in traditional care settings.Patients also reported meaningful weight-loss progress, with 72 percent indicating they have lost weight since joining the program. Satisfaction with Care Coach support was also strong, contributing to improved adherence and continued engagement. Nearly half of all respondents said they were likely or very likely to recommend the program to others seeking support in their weight-loss journey.“Patients succeed when programs remove friction and provide consistent clinical support,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “These survey results show that when patients understand the process, feel supported by care coaches, and can access therapy without delays, engagement and outcomes improve.”How These Results Compare NationallyIndustry data shows that many digital weight-management programs face challenges with device adoption, medication access, and early weight-loss consistency. RPM Healthcare’s results outperform several of these common hurdles. The program’s 84 percent device-comfort rate reflects stronger usability than typically reported in remote monitoring programs. Its 70 percent medication-approval rate, paired with 83 percent satisfaction, exceeds the real-world difficulties many patients face when starting weight-loss medications. Additionally, 72 percent of patients reporting weight loss aligns with outcomes seen in high-performing digital and telehealth weight-management models.These results position RPM Healthcare’s program as a strong performer relative to national trends in patient engagement, access, and early clinical success.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

