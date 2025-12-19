RPM Healthcare Announces New AI-Powered Weight Loss Feature Coming to Its Patient App in Spring 2026

A first-of-its-kind RPM-integrated weight management experience built for real-world patients

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare announced plans to launch a new AI-powered weight loss feature within its RPM365 patient application in Spring 2026. The enhancement expands the platform’s role in supporting chronic condition management and aligns with growing interest across healthcare and life sciences in scalable, digital-first patient engagement tools.The new capability will provide patients with an accessible way to manage weight using only a smartphone and a scale. Patients will be able to set personalized, AI-supported goals, track progress over time, and receive guidance informed by trends in their daily data. The feature is designed to encourage sustainable behavior change while integrating seamlessly into existing remote patient monitoring workflows.“This feature extends RPM beyond monitoring into day-to-day behavior support,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “By combining AI-driven guidance with real biometric data, we’re giving patients a simple, practical way to stay engaged between clinical touchpoints and make progress that’s sustainable in the real world.”RPM Healthcare continues to evolve its platform based on direct patient feedback, ensuring every update meaningfully supports healthier daily habits. The company is enhancing its ecosystem of integrations to seamlessly connect with the tools patients already use to track their health, expanding RPM365’s ability to incorporate activity, sleep, and other biometric indicators. These patient-informed enhancements will fuel more robust analytics and unlock opportunities for clinical partners.Together, these enhancements reflect RPM Healthcare’s investment in building a patient-centered digital infrastructure that supports scalable population health models, improved adherence, and more actionable longitudinal data for healthcare organizations and industry stakeholders.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.