Hawkins Flight Academy Announces Fleet Expansion and Enhanced Simulator Training Program

Flight school adds new aircraft to fleet and introduces cost effective training with free access to state of the art Redbird simulators for enrolled students.

Our goal is to provide one of the strongest simulator setups for a regional academy, ensuring our students have the most efficient and safe path to becoming professional pilots.” — Matt Wilkins, CoFounder and Director of Flight Training

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawkins Flight Academy is experiencing a period of significant growth and operational expansion, marking a major milestone in its mission to provide modern, career-oriented flight training. The academy has announced the recent delivery of two new aircraft, with six additional planes currently incoming to further bolster its training capabilities. Alongside this fleet expansion, the academy is introducing a distinct simulator program designed to increase training efficiency and reduce costs for students.A cornerstone of this expansion is the integration of state-of-the-art Redbird simulators into the daily curriculum. In a move to prioritize student proficiency and safety, Hawkins Flight Academy is offering these simulators free of charge to students, with specific operational guidelines. This initiative allows pilots in training to build essential skills regardless of weather conditions outside.The simulator lineup features the Redbird MCX, a Full-Motion Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD). This dual-control system offers 3-axis motion covering yaw, pitch, and roll, providing a realistic sensory experience for students. Equipped with G1000 or GNS 530 avionics, the MCX is utilized for instrument procedures, emergency scenario training, and proficiency checks. Due to the complexity and operational requirements of the full-motion system, usage of the Redbird MCX requires the supervision of a certified flight instructor. While the simulator time is free, instructor fees apply during these guided sessions.Complementing the motion unit is the Redbird TD2, a Basic Aviation Training Device (BATD). This unit is approved by the FAA and features professional yoke and throttle controls, running on Prepar3D v5 software. Unlike the full-motion unit, the TD2 allows for independent use, making it an ideal resource for students looking to log instrument time or practice maneuvers on their own schedule without incurring additional instructor costs. Additionally, the academy offers the Redbird J, a desktop trainer designed for early skill-building and cockpit familiarization.The expansion of the physical fleet is equally comprehensive, spanning two strategic locations: Shelbyville Municipal Airport (KSYI) and Tupelo Regional Airport (KTUP). The academy maintains a focus on Technically Advanced Aircraft (TAA), featuring multiple Vans RV-12iST and RV-12iS models. These aircraft are powered by Rotax 912iS engines and feature modern Garmin G3X Touch avionics and digital autopilots, preparing students for the glass-cockpit environments found in professional aviation.For multi-engine training, the academy utilizes the Piper PA-34-200T Seneca. This twin-engine aircraft, equipped with Continental TSIO-360 engines, is essential for students advancing toward multi-engine ratings and professional pilot pathways. The fleet is rounded out by proven legacy trainers, including the IFR-capable Piper Cherokee PA-28-140 and the Cessna 172 at the Tupelo location, ensuring a well-rounded training experience that covers both traditional gauges and modern electronic flight decks.Hawkins Flight Academy continues to adhere to a program-based training philosophy rather than a simple rental model. By integrating simulation heavily with real aircraft flight time, the academy creates clear pathways for certification, ranging from Private Pilot and Instrument ratings to Commercial and Flight Instructor certificates. Enrollment is currently open year-round, with Discovery Flights available for prospective students interested in experiencing the updated fleet and facilities.

