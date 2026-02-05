Award-Winning Flight School MIL2ATP Announces Launch of M2A Academy to Expand Civilian Pilot Training Pathways

M2A's Staff posing in front of Hangar and Piper Seneca II aircraft M2A's fleet under North Carolina's Sunset One of M2A's Pilot leaning on Pìper Seneca II aircraft, on Wayne Executive Jetport (KGWW) M2A/Mil2ATP's pilot community socializing in the break room

Award-winning Mil2ATP expands its legacy of professional flight training with the launch of M2A Academy, dedicated to civilian pilot career pathways.

In founding M2A Academy, our goal is to bring the same high standards, disciplined training approach, and professional culture that made Mil2ATP a trusted name in military pilot transition” — Christopher Kreske, President of M2A Aviation Academy

PIKEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mil2ATP , Inc., a veteran-owned, award-winning flight training organization known for its excellence in military transition programs and aviation instruction, today announced the launch of M2A Academy, a new flight school dedicated exclusively to civilian pilot training and professional pilot career development.Mil2ATP has established strong industry credibility over its years of operation, with national recognition for instructional quality and performance. Its leadership and flight instructors have been cited in industry-recognized flight training experience awards, including honors from the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) based on comprehensive flight training experience surveys and consistent superior ratings from military aviators and civilian students alike.“In founding M2A Academy, our goal is to bring the same high standards, disciplined training approach, and professional culture that made Mil2ATP a trusted name in military pilot transition,” said Christopher Kreske, President of Mil2ATP. “We believe in building confident, capable civilian aviators who are ready to move into commercial flying careers with a strong foundation.”M2A Academy will offer a full suite of civilian flight training programs , from Private Pilot certificate through Commercial, Instrument, and Certified Flight Instructor ratings, with pathways designed to guide students toward professional flying careers and airline readiness. The Academy will draw on the instructional expertise and structured training methodologies that have been hallmarks of Mil2ATP’s success.“Expanding our operations to serve the civilian community through M2A Academy is a natural extension of our mission to improve pilot development across all backgrounds,” added Kreske. “Civilian students will benefit from professional standards, rigorous curricula, and mentorship opportunities that are rooted in real-world aviation experience.”The establishment of M2A Academy allows Mil2ATP to maintain its core focus on military aviators and specialized airline transport pilot readiness programs while supporting a distinct civilian training brand with dedicated resources, programming, and student engagement.For more information about M2A Academy’s programs and enrollment, please visit https://m2a.academy/ About Mil2ATP, Inc.Mil2ATP is a veteran-owned aviation training organization that provides specialized flight training with an emphasis on preparing military aviators for successful civilian aviation careers. With highly experienced instructors and industry recognition for training quality, Mil2ATP has earned its reputation as a leader in aviation education.

