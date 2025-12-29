Maine Adult Education Educator Julie Berube Honored with National Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to recognize Julie Berube, Coordinator of the First Teachers Family Literacy Program at Biddeford Adult Education, as a recipient of a $10,000 national grant from the newly established Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy, an initiative of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

Berube’s program was selected as one of only three grant recipients nationwide in the Fund’s inaugural year, alongside organizations in Washington, D.C., and Florida. Announced in November 2025, the Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy builds on First Lady Barbara Bush’s decades-long commitment to literacy by supporting proven, community-based family literacy programs and elevating effective practices across the country.

For Berube, the recognition was both unexpected and deeply meaningful.

“When I initially found out my program was selected for the $10,000 grant, I was shocked,” Berube shared. “Pam Cote, Senior Director for the Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy, called me one evening in October. I was working late and happened to be the one answering the phone. I truly thought she had been gathering information for a national directory.”

Berube noted that after nearly six months of conversations with the Foundation, she never imagined her program would be among the first funded.

“I am profoundly grateful and humbled to be among the first recipients recognized by the newly launched George and Barbara Bush Foundation. After 26 years coordinating the First Teachers Family Literacy Program, this recognition serves as a powerful affirmation of my enduring commitment to family literacy.”

Berube’s connection to Barbara Bush’s literacy legacy runs deep. Berube joined Biddeford Adult Education in 1999 as a Child Care Coordinator and was soon encouraged by then-Director Anita Kramer to step into the role of Family Literacy Coordinator.

“I was hesitant at first—it was a big endeavor,” Berube recalled. “But Anita believed in me, and that made all the difference.”

With Kramer’s support, Biddeford Adult Education applied for and received a Maine Family Literacy Initiative (MEFLI) grant—funded through the original Barbara Bush Foundation. The program was named First Teachers, reflecting Barbara Bush’s belief that parents are a child’s first and best teachers.

Biddeford became the only program in Maine at the time to receive two consecutive MEFLI grants, and Berube noted that Barbara Bush herself had a strong personal connection to the region, spending summers in nearby Kennebunkport.

When MEFLI funding ended, Berube was determined to keep the program alive.

“I ran a penny auction fundraiser for four years to keep First Teachers going,” she said. “I wrote letters to local businesses six months in advance, and we were fortunate to have interns from the University of New England. It took a lot of time and energy, but I wasn’t willing to let the program end.”

In 2009, family literacy funding was formalized and became a permanent part of the local school budget—a testament to the program’s impact, longevity, and strong outcomes.

“Receiving funding now from the George and Barbara Bush Foundation feels like a full-circle moment,” Berube shared. “I started this program with a Barbara Bush Foundation grant, and more than two decades later, I’ve received a grant from the newly launched Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy.”

The First Teachers Family Literacy Program empowers parents and caregivers to build their own literacy skills while learning alongside their children. By engaging families together, the program strengthens early literacy, builds confidence, and helps break cycles of low literacy across generations.

Families in Berube’s Creative Play Class are participating in an Intergenerational Literacy Activity (ILA).

David Durkee, Program Director at Biddeford Adult Education, emphasized the program’s importance within the broader adult education mission.

“Julie has strengthened our adult education program by engaging parents and children together, building foundational reading and language skills, and fostering lifelong learning,” Durkee said. “Her work benefits individual families and the broader community.”

Durkee described Biddeford Adult Education as a leader in accessible, high-quality adult education, offering flexible programming, workforce development, and strong community partnerships.

“Julie has expanded family literacy significantly through partnerships with organizations like Head Start and continually offers new learning opportunities for students and families,” Durkee added.

The new grant will allow Biddeford Adult Education to further its family literacy efforts.

“This funding will enable us to expand parent-child literacy events, increase early childhood reading activities, offer more parent education workshops, and strengthen partnerships,” Durkee said. “These funds will broaden the program’s reach and provide more families with the resources they need to build strong literacy foundations.”

The Barbara Bush Fund for Family Literacy aims not only to provide funding but also to serve as a national thought leader, amplifying effective programs that address one of the country’s most pressing educational challenges. By awarding this grant, the George and Barbara Bush Foundation is honoring Berube’s decades of dedication, while investing in a vision that spans generations.

The Maine DOE congratulates Julie Berube and Biddeford Adult Education on this well-deserved national recognition and applauds their leadership in adult education and family literacy in Maine.

This story was a collaboration between the Maine DOE and Biddeford Adult Education Program. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.