N.C. Environmental Management Commission to meet Jan. 7-8

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission will meet Jan. 7-8 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

The committee meetings will be held Jan. 7. The full commission meeting will be held Jan. 8. Meeting information, including agendas and supporting documents, will be posted on the Commission website when they are available.

Committee Meetings

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, 1 p.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 2421 058 2438

Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

Environmental Management Commission Meeting

When: Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, 9 a.m. Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604.

Meeting link: Webex attendee meeting link

Meeting number/Access code: 2424 350 5528

Meeting password: ncdeq (62338 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US Toll

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state's air and water resources. The Commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the Divisions of Air Quality, Land Resources, Waste Management and Water Resources.