RE: Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify

Further investigation indicated Eric Shepard, age 55, of Barre, VT is the suspect in this case. Shepard was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 29th, 2026 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Retail Theft.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 1/29/2026

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191

