RE: Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify
Further investigation indicated Eric Shepard, age 55, of Barre, VT is the suspect in this case. Shepard was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on January 29th, 2026 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Retail Theft.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 1/29/2026
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
From: Lambert, David W <David.W.Lambert@vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, December 18, 2025 3:25 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS.AllWashLaw@list.vermont.gov
Subject: [Dps.allwashlaw] Berlin Barracks/ Retail Theft; Help to Identify
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3008646
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2025 at 1553 hours
LOCATION: Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Pending
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft at the Maplefields in Plainfield, VT. The suspect reportedly stole a carton of cigarettes before exiting the store. Photos of the suspect and suspect’s vehicle are attached. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE:
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT:
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
