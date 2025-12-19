Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,419 in the last 365 days.

Speed table work to begin next week on Crater Road

Posted on Dec 19, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that next week crews will be placing five speed tables on Crater Road (Route 378) between Mile Post 0.35 to 2.0.

There will be alternating single-lane closures during the work, which is scheduled from Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Speed tables will be installed at the following locations:

  • Mile Post 0.35
  • Mile Post 0.73
  • Mile Post 1.12
  • Mile Post 1.62
  • Mile Post 2

For a map of locations, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Crater-Road-Speed-Table-Map-.jpg

Speed tables are being installed due to a majority of motorists being observed to have been driving 15 to 20 mph above the posted speed limit of 30 mph. Some vehicles were tracked traveling as fast as 40 mph above the speed limit.

Crews are also continuing their paving work from Mile Post 0 to 10. One lane in the work areas will be closed. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

The project has received approval to continue through a portion of the Holiday Lane Closure restriction period in order to prevent lengthy construction delays.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Speed table work to begin next week on Crater Road

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.