Speed table work to begin next week on Crater Road

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that next week crews will be placing five speed tables on Crater Road (Route 378) between Mile Post 0.35 to 2.0.

There will be alternating single-lane closures during the work, which is scheduled from Monday, Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Speed tables will be installed at the following locations:

Mile Post 0.35

Mile Post 0.73

Mile Post 1.12

Mile Post 1.62

Mile Post 2

For a map of locations, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/Crater-Road-Speed-Table-Map-.jpg

Speed tables are being installed due to a majority of motorists being observed to have been driving 15 to 20 mph above the posted speed limit of 30 mph. Some vehicles were tracked traveling as fast as 40 mph above the speed limit.

Crews are also continuing their paving work from Mile Post 0 to 10. One lane in the work areas will be closed. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

The project has received approval to continue through a portion of the Holiday Lane Closure restriction period in order to prevent lengthy construction delays.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

