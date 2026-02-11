HDOT Welcomes International Shoppes as New Concessionaire at Honolulu and Kahului Airports

Main, News Posted on Feb 10, 2026 in Airports News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) has selected International Shoppes (iShoppes) to provide retail and in-bond duty free concessions at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Kahului Airport (OGG).

Under a 10-year contract, New York-based iShoppes along with business partner Ben Crump Enterprises, will take over the shops that are currently operated by DFS Hawaii starting April 1 at both HNL and OGG. International Shoppes will also open two new spaces in the Mauka Concourse of Terminal 1 at HNL that will offer specialty retail. International Shoppes intends to renovate the existing DFS spaces, but will remain open for business while it finalizes its renovation and construction plans.

In addition to national and international brands, iShoppes plans to showcase products from across the state of Hawai‘i, which will provide opportunities for local businesses and artisans to reach new customers and gain international exposure.

International Shoppes also welcomes current DFS employees and other interested individuals to apply for job opportunities at its Honolulu and Kahului airport locations.

“This new partnership with International Shoppes will bring an elevated retail experience to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Kahului Airport,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We welcome International Shoppes’ investments in our state and appreciate its commitment to support island businesses and artisans by featuring Hawai‘i products and crafts alongside premium international brands.”

“International Shoppes has spent generations building airport retail programs rooted in integrity, partnership, and long-term sustainability for all stakeholders, said Matthew Greenbaum, co-CEO, International Shoppes. “We are honored to work alongside HDOT at HNL and OGG as we build upon DFS’s remarkable legacy and invest in a future that celebrates Hawaiʻi, its people and its culture.”

“This is a rare opportunity to be a long-term steward of two of the most important gateways in Hawaiʻi,” said Scott Halpern, co-CEO, International Shoppes. “We’re committed to investing in the airports, the local business community and the teams on the ground. Our vision is to make HNL and OGG a reflection of the islands’ creativity, craftsmanship and welcoming spirit.”

International Shoppes currently operates duty free and specialty retail stores in New York’s JFK International Airport, Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport, Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall Airport, Hartford’s Bradley International Airport and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

