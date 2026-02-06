Submit Release
Striping work to close one lane on Waiehu Beach Road

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that striping work will close one lane in various areas on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) from Tuesday, Feb. 10, to Thursday, Feb. 12.

The project is between Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and Kahekili Highway (Route 340). The work will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will begin at the Kahekili Highway side of Waiehu Beach Road. There will be roving single lane closures when needed. Traffic will be alternated in the open lane.

Striping work is expected to continue the first week of March. Public notifications will be made.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

 

