CCHF Statement on the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act

Republicans can easily bring back affordable health insurance by making it legal again.” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Senators Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) introduced S.3386, the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act , on December 8, 2025. This Republican proposal shifts federal health care spending away from health plan subsidies and instead directs resources to individuals and families through Health Savings Accounts. The bill is framed as an alternative to extending enhanced Obamacare subsidies, which are scheduled to expire.Twila Brase, RN, PHN, co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, issued the following statement:“The Republicans have done the right thing. By refusing to extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies, they have voted against socialized medicine, which Democrats are advancing subsidy program by subsidy program. They have also voted against the health plans. The subsidies are direct payments to the health plans, which are authorized to deny payment for medical care.“The answer to the high cost of Obamacare and thus the push for taxpayer-funded subsidies to keep them ‘affordable’ — a take-funds-from-your-back-pocket-to-put-them-into-your-front-pocket scheme — is to repeal the ACA prohibition on affordable catastrophic major medical indemnity policies, which are used solely to protect against catastrophic and insurable events.“Republicans can easily bring back affordable health insurance by making it legal again.“Until Republicans and Democrats shut down these ACA-favored health plans and restore access to real and affordable health insurance, anything else they do in an attempt to restore affordability of health insurance is just window dressing.”For additional information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel media@cchfreedom.org.###About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF has existed since 1998 to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

