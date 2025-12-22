CCHF Statement on the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act
Twila Brase, RN, PHN, co-founder and president of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, issued the following statement:
“The Republicans have done the right thing. By refusing to extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies, they have voted against socialized medicine, which Democrats are advancing subsidy program by subsidy program. They have also voted against the health plans. The subsidies are direct payments to the health plans, which are authorized to deny payment for medical care.
“The answer to the high cost of Obamacare and thus the push for taxpayer-funded subsidies to keep them ‘affordable’ — a take-funds-from-your-back-pocket-to-put-them-into-your-front-pocket scheme — is to repeal the ACA prohibition on affordable catastrophic major medical indemnity policies, which are used solely to protect against catastrophic and insurable events.
“Republicans can easily bring back affordable health insurance by making it legal again.
“Until Republicans and Democrats shut down these ACA-favored health plans and restore access to real and affordable health insurance, anything else they do in an attempt to restore affordability of health insurance is just window dressing.”
For additional information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel media@cchfreedom.org.
###
About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF has existed since 1998 to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org.
Alexandra de Scheel
Citizens' Council for Health Freedom
media@cchfreedom.org
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.