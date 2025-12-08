CCHF Delivers Health Reform Roadmap to President Trump

Letter includes attached list of 12 recommendations and CCHF’s 3-C Solution for health care

President Trump has the power to put patients and doctors back together” — Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-Founder and President.

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) has asked President Trump to not extend the enhanced Obamacare subsidies. In a letter sent Thursday, December 4 , CCHF warned against the advance of government-run health care and asked the President to take another action to bring down health care prices: “compel Congress to REPEAL the ACA prohibition on affordable REAL health insurance.”Responding to President Trump’s recent Truth Social post announcing his plan to give health care dollars directly to patients, CCHF asked the president to repeal the Affordable Care Act’s prohibition on catastrophic coverage and to support policies allowing all Americans to purchase real health insurance at any age.“President Trump must not extend the Obamacare subsidies,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Co-founder and President of CCHF. “He must not let this cost crisis, which was created by the ACA, advance socialized medicine. The Left wants a single payer system, and they are happy to advance it subsidy program by subsidy program. President Trump must instead use this crisis to bring back the right of all Americans to buy affordable catastrophic health insurance, major medical indemnity policies that pay patients directly, putting the power in the hands of patients, not government or health plans.”Attached to this 3-page appeal to the President is a list of 12 recommendations— a CCHF road map for health freedom—including a simple solution – CCHF’s 3-C Solution: Cash, Catastrophic Coverage, and Charity.“President Trump has the power to put patients and doctors back together — affordably and in freedom,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Co-founder and President of CCHF. “Our letter and its detailed “For Your Consideration” attachment lays out the actions the president can take to restore real choice in health care, lift the burdens that have closed doors for decades, and reestablish the essential rights of patients and doctors.”The 12 recommendations urge the president to address several longstanding issues by:• Fixing price transparency, the natural way• Putting patients in control of health care dollars• Restoring medical privacy rights that HIPAA eliminated• Ending Stark and anti-kickback laws that favor the corporate industry while restricting independent physicians• Delinking Medicare and Social Security giving seniors the right to opt out of Medicare without penalty (CCHF urges the president to support the pending Retirement Freedom Act “Our recommendations provide a practical, actionable roadmap,” Brase said. “We look forward to the opportunity to discuss the 3-C Solution and these 12 policy reforms with the president and his advisors.”For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.###About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: CCHF has existed since 1998 to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

Legal Disclaimer:

