Registration Now Open for ACMP’s Change Orlando Change Management Conference, May 17–20, 2026

The Association of Change Management Professionals® is pleased to announce that registration is now open for Change Orlando 2026, taking place May 17–20, 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for Change Orlando 2026, taking place May 17–20, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. This flagship global event brings together practitioners, leaders, academics, and innovators from across sectors to explore the cutting edge of change management under this year’s theme: From Imagination to Impact: Leading Change Together.Change Orlando 2026 will offer a variety of educational sessions, optional pre- and post-conference workshops, global networking opportunities, and a diverse mix of learning formats designed to equip attendees with strategies, tools, and insights to drive meaningful change at scale. The conference features eight educational tracks, including a new Advanced Topic track sponsored by Change Catalysts.Registration is now available at ACMPconference.com, with a limited number of discounted early seats.“We are thrilled to open registration for Change Orlando 2026,” said Deshini Newman, Chief Executive Officer of ACMP. “Our global community comes together to learn, connect, and inspire one another at both our in-person regional events and global online events. I’m delighted to welcome participants from around the world to Orlando as we share ideas, build relationships, and celebrate the power of our community to make a difference.”“Our team has taken great care to design a superior educational experience with something for every level of practitioner,” said Alan Bostakian, MCMP™, ACMP Director of the Profession. “From foundational concepts to advanced, enterprise-level topics, participants will gain practical tools, fresh perspectives, and forward-looking insights they can put to work right away.”Change Orlando 2026 is your opportunity to step out of day-to-day demands and focus on elevating your professional development and career. Join us in Orlando to learn from experts, connect with a global community of peers, and return to your organization with renewed energy, sharper skills, and actionable strategies to turn imagination into impact.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

