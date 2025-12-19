HB Strategies Adds Baker Murrill to 50 State Team

New Principal brings background in cross-state coordination and regulatory compliance

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies, one of the nation's largest bipartisan advocacy firms, announced today that Baker Murrill has joined the firm as a Principal on its 50 State team, where he will help clients navigate policy and regulatory challenges across multiple states.Baker comes to HB Strategies from the Attorney General Alliance, where he served as Lead Program & Public Relations Coordinator. In that role, he managed educational programs across the United States and Mexico for law enforcement professionals and coordinated collaboration among state judicial, prosecutorial, and police agencies. He also contributed to U.S.-Mexico diplomatic efforts through Memorandums of Understanding signed in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State."Baker understands how to work with government officials in different states and manage compliance in multiple regulatory environments," said Andy Blunt , CEO of HB Strategies. "That's what our clients need, and we are committed to bringing in people who can deliver best-in-class service."The HB Strategies 50 State team provides coordinated advocacy capabilities across all 50 states, helping organizations and companies track legislative developments, build relationships with state officials, and advance policy priorities in multiple states simultaneously.Before his work with the Attorney General Alliance, Baker served as an Export Administrator at BAE Space & Mission Systems, managing compliance with federal export regulations. At C.H. Robinson, he oversaw logistics operations nationwide while ensuring compliance with federal trade requirements. He also built and led a team that improved operational efficiency and increased revenue. Baker began his career as a journalist covering local government, energy, commerce, and education.Baker earned his Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a focus in Public Relations Data Analytics and a minor in Economics from Louisiana State University's Manship School of Mass Communication. He also studied at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation’s largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

