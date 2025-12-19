ADOT: No closures scheduled over upcoming holiday weekends

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors are not scheduling closures for state highway construction projects during the upcoming holiday weekends.

While work can be expected at times between Dec. 24 and Jan. 5, ADOT and partnering agencies such as the Department of Public Safety will focus efforts on highway safety and keeping traffic on the move.

Heavier holiday traffic conditions will occur at times on busy highways such as Interstate 17 north of Phoenix and Interstate 10 across the state, especially between Phoenix and California.

Holiday travelers should expect the unexpected. That includes unscheduled highway restrictions due to disabled vehicles or crashes. ADOT will work with law enforcement and other first responders to clear incidents as quickly as possible.

ADOT recommends drivers get adequate rest before setting out on a trip. Also check your vehicle’s tire pressure and engine oil level. Always buckle up, don’t speed and never drive while impaired.

Packing an emergency kit can come in handy in case you encounter inclement weather, experience car troubles or face an unscheduled stop in traffic. Items to pack include:

Extra bottled water

Snack foods

A flashlight and extra batteries

Blankets

Warm clothing, including extra gloves

First-aid kit

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.