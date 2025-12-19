Making Water Infrastructure Improvements Affordable

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that $453 million is being awarded to 83 water infrastructure projects across New York State through the Water Infrastructure Improvement and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant programs. The grants deliver on the Governor’s clean water and affordability agendas and reinforce the State’s commitment to helping small, rural, and disadvantaged communities with their water infrastructure needs. By providing critical financial relief to local governments across New York, Governor Hochul is accelerating projects that protect public health and the environment, strengthen community resilience, and create good-paying jobs, ensuring that New Yorkers have access to safe, clean water.

“New York families should not be burdened by rising water bills and outdated systems,” Governor Hochul said. “With this funding, the State is helping communities take on essential projects without passing unsustainable costs to residents and businesses. These investments will protect public health, support local economies, and help ensure reliable, safe water for years to come.”

The complete list of WIIA and IMG awardees by region, including an interactive map, is available on EFC’s website.

These grants will support over $1.3 billion in water infrastructure upgrades that will protect drinking water from emerging contaminants, modernize aging water and sewer systems, strengthen resilience, regionalize services, and support economic development. The funding announced today is projected to save local ratepayers an estimated $1.1 billion and create 20,000 jobs across the State.

The announcement was made in Albany County, where a $25 million grant will boost the County’s effort to modernize its 1970s-era North and South Treatment Plants. These upgrades will help ensure reliable wastewater treatment services for the eight communities served by the Albany County Water Purification District and improve water quality in the Hudson River.

Statewide Impact for System Upgrades

The grants announced today include $227.3 million for 51 drinking water projects and $225.8 million for 32 sewer projects, from Western New York to Long Island. The funding reflects Governor Hochul’s comprehensive strategy of maximizing benefits for communities that have long faced financial and capacity barriers. The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) administers the WIIA and IMG programs in coordination with the New York State Department of Health (DOH), and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). With today’s announcement, the State has awarded more than $3.4 billion in WIIA and IMG grants since 2015.

Enhanced Awards for Sewer Projects in Small, Rural, and Disadvantaged Communities

Even with extensive financial support from the State, some municipalities are left passing a large financial burden to their ratepayers. To alleviate this burden on small, rural, and disadvantaged communities, Governor Hochul increased grants for these communities from 25 percent to 50 percent of net eligible project costs. Enhanced awards in this round include:

Village of Bloomingburg (Mid-Hudson) , $2.4 million for a wastewater treatment plant headworks upgrade to improve the performance of the plant and bring it into compliance with the environmental regulations.

, $2.4 million for a wastewater treatment plant headworks upgrade to improve the performance of the plant and bring it into compliance with the environmental regulations. Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority (Central NY) , $16.5 million for the construction of the Cayuga Lake Sewer District No. 3 to serve unsewered areas in the Town of Ledyard and Genoa, along with upgrades at the Village of Aurora Wastewater Treatment Plant.

, $16.5 million for the construction of the Cayuga Lake Sewer District No. 3 to serve unsewered areas in the Town of Ledyard and Genoa, along with upgrades at the Village of Aurora Wastewater Treatment Plant. Chautauqua County South and Center (Western NY) , $16.8 million for the Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Phase 3 Extension. This project will extend public sanitary sewers along the northeastern shore of Chautauqua Lake to serve properties with failing on-site septic systems.

, $16.8 million for the Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Phase 3 Extension. This project will extend public sanitary sewers along the northeastern shore of Chautauqua Lake to serve properties with failing on-site septic systems. Village of Corinth (Capital Region) , $730,750 to extend sanitary sewers along Hill Avenue to eliminate failing on-site septic systems and replace aging sewer infrastructure on Heath Street.

, $730,750 to extend sanitary sewers along Hill Avenue to eliminate failing on-site septic systems and replace aging sewer infrastructure on Heath Street. Village of Delevan (Western NY) , $7.4 million for the construction of a public sanitary sewer collection system to eliminate failing on-site septic systems. Wastewater treatment will take place at the Village of Arcade Wastewater Treatment Plant.

, $7.4 million for the construction of a public sanitary sewer collection system to eliminate failing on-site septic systems. Wastewater treatment will take place at the Village of Arcade Wastewater Treatment Plant. Village of Evans Mills (North Country) , $4.9 million for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, including the installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system to enhance treatment and meet environmental regulations.

, $4.9 million for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, including the installation of a new ultraviolet disinfection system to enhance treatment and meet environmental regulations. Village of Freeville (Southern Tier) , $4.8 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements to bring the plant into compliance with the discharge permit.

, $4.8 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements to bring the plant into compliance with the discharge permit. Town of Herkimer (Mohawk Valley) , $2.2 million for construction of the East Herkimer Sewer District to provide public sanitary sewers that will replace failing on-site septic systems.

, $2.2 million for construction of the East Herkimer Sewer District to provide public sanitary sewers that will replace failing on-site septic systems. Town of Pamelia (North Country), $5.7 million for the construction of a new low-pressure sewer along the Route 12 corridor within Sewer District No. 9 to eliminate existing failing on-site septic systems.

$5.7 million for the construction of a new low-pressure sewer along the Route 12 corridor within Sewer District No. 9 to eliminate existing failing on-site septic systems. Town of St. Armand (North Country), $484,185 for a wastewater treatment disinfection project to incorporate seasonal disinfection and to bring the plant into compliance with the discharge permit.

$484,185 for a wastewater treatment disinfection project to incorporate seasonal disinfection and to bring the plant into compliance with the discharge permit. Town of Trenton (Mohawk Valley) , $16 million to construct a public sewer system to serve the Hamlet of Barneveld and the Mapledale area. This project will eliminate failing on-site septic systems.

, $16 million to construct a public sewer system to serve the Hamlet of Barneveld and the Mapledale area. This project will eliminate failing on-site septic systems. Town of Tupper Lake (North Country) , $2 million to replace existing sanitary sewer mains in various areas throughout Sewer District No. 1.

, $2 million to replace existing sanitary sewer mains in various areas throughout Sewer District No. 1. Town of Varick (Finger Lakes) , $5.3 million for the construction of Sewer District No. 4 to serve residents along Route 89 currently served by on-site septic systems. This project will help reduce harmful algae blooms on Cayuga Lake.

, $5.3 million for the construction of Sewer District No. 4 to serve residents along Route 89 currently served by on-site septic systems. This project will help reduce harmful algae blooms on Cayuga Lake. Town of Verona (Mohawk Valley) , $6.65 million for the construction of a new public sewer system to serve the Hamlet of Durhamville, that will eliminate failing on-site septic systems.

, $6.65 million for the construction of a new public sewer system to serve the Hamlet of Durhamville, that will eliminate failing on-site septic systems. Warwick, Town of (Mid-Hudson), $8 million for Sewer District No.1 Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades to ensure the plant can continue to meet environmental regulations.

Enhanced Grants to Projects that Protect Drinking Water from Emerging Contaminants

Reaffirming New York’s national leadership in tackling PFAS and other emerging contaminants, Governor Hochul awarded enhanced grants for eligible emerging contaminant projects, covering 70 percent of total eligible costs. This will help ensure cost is not a barrier for communities working to make life-saving investments that eliminate risks to their drinking water supplies. Awards include:

Village of Chatham (Capital Region) , $5 million to develop a new well source to address PFAS contamination and inadequate source capacity.

, $5 million to develop a new well source to address PFAS contamination and inadequate source capacity. Village of Valatie (Capital Region) , $5.5 million to construct a PFAS treatment facility.

, $5.5 million to construct a PFAS treatment facility. Westbury Water District (Long Island), $10.8 million for 1,4-Dioxane treatment at Well 12.

In addition to the $10.8 million grant for the Westbury Water District, another $16 million is being awarded to help Long Island communities update their aging water infrastructure. Long Island depends almost entirely on a sole-source aquifer, and this investment gives local water providers the tools they need to help safeguard this unique groundwater supply and ensure millions of residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties have clean, reliable drinking water. This announcement marks the Governor’s latest major action to strengthen water quality on Long Island, building on more than $1 billion in State investment over the past two years alone.

EFC’s Community Assistance Teams Helped Municipalities Secure Grants

Small, rural, and disadvantaged communities are particularly impacted by deteriorating water infrastructure and often do not possess the resources and capacity necessary to advance a project for infrastructure improvement. Governor Hochul’s Community Assistance Teams program that launched in 2023 provides essential support to local governments to help them address their critical water infrastructure needs. Nine municipalities that worked with the State through this initiative received grants in this round. This includes enhanced grants to the Villages of Bloomingburg and Valatie and the Town of Herkimer, listed above. Grants were additionally awarded to:

Village of Massena (North Country) $5 million for the Bowers Street tank and clear well project.

$5 million for the Bowers Street tank and clear well project. Town of Monroe (Mid-Hudson), $2.3 million for the Water District 1 improvement project.

$2.3 million for the Water District 1 improvement project. City of Syracuse (Central NY), $5 million for the Mosley Pump Station replacement project.

$5 million for the Mosley Pump Station replacement project. Town of Warwick (Mid-Hudson) , $8 million for Sewer District No. 1 wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

, $8 million for Sewer District No. 1 wastewater treatment plant upgrades. City of Watertown (North Country), three grants including: $24.3 million for the Watertown Water Treatment Plant improvement project. $7.4 million for inflow and infiltration reduction in the Western Outfall Trunk Sewer. $5 million for a new drinking water storage tank and transmission main.

three grants including:

EFC President & CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul is delivering funding that not only makes these essential projects possible but also drives affordability for communities that need it most. From PFAS treatment to long-overdue sewer upgrades, these grants are empowering communities to tackle critical projects while protecting the pockets of local ratepayers. Our Community Assistance Teams stand ready to assist communities, and today’s awards, especially the enhanced grants for small, rural, and disadvantaged communities, show how that support can help transform water systems across the State.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said,“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to be a national leader in the regulation, testing and mitigation of PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water that may come with a wide range of health effects including cancer, effects on early life development, the immune system, the cardiovascular system and the liver. The enhanced grants awarded to protect drinking water from emerging contaminants means municipalities can safeguard the health of their communities without going broke in the process.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The $453 million announced today complements record investments being made by DEC and our many partners thanks to Governor Hochul’s commitment to clean water and healthy, sustainable communities. Dozens of critically important infrastructure projects throughout the state will use this infusion of new State support to help significantly enhance water quality and bring lasting environmental, health, and economic benefits.”

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “These strategic investments in critical water infrastructure will strengthen community resiliency, combat climate change and develop green jobs that will help create environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable communities throughout New York State.Today’s announcement by the Governor of $453 million provides much-needed water infrastructure funding for communities around the state to get shovels in the ground and advance economic development for generations of New Yorkers.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Much of this infrastructure was built decades ago and has been operating beyond its original design capacity. With the State’s support, we can move forward with upgrades that ensure our sewer treatment system is safer, more resilient, and prepared to meet current and future environmental standards. I want to thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this work and for making this investment in our community.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “Counties play a critical role in providing safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services, and these investments acknowledge both the importance and cost of that responsibility. Governor Hochul’s commitment to water infrastructure will help counties modernize aging systems, address emerging contaminants, and protect public health without shifting unsustainable costs onto local taxpayers. Counties look forward to continued partnership with the State to ensure New Yorkers have access to clean, affordable water.”

New York Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “Cities and villages are on the front lines of providing safe, reliable water services, and these grants underscore the value of a strong state-local partnership. This funding, along with the technical assistance now available, is essential for advancing critical infrastructure projects, especially in smaller, rural communities, without placing the burden on local taxpayers. NYCOM commends Governor Hochul and the Environmental Facilities Corporation for this continued investment, which will strengthen public health, environmental quality and community resilience statewide.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher A. Koetzle said,

“It is no secret that towns across New York are facing significant challenges modernizing aging water and sewer systems while also addressing PFAS and other emerging contaminants. These grants help local governments protect public health and meet evolving water quality standards without placing unsustainable costs on local taxpayers.”

New York Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy Bill Ulfelder said, “The Nature Conservancy applauds Governor Hochul and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation for providing funding to make clean water projects affordable throughout the state. Essential to public health and safety, water infrastructure projects safeguard clean drinking water, improve public health, and prevent pollution from reaching our bays, harbors, lakes, and rivers. These grants also reduce the cost of infrastructure projects for local communities and consumers. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul and members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, New York continues to lead the way by providing critical funding through the Environmental Protection Fund, Clean Water Infrastructure Act, and Environmental Bond Act to undertake projects like these that benefit people and wildlife across our great state.”

New York Section American Water Works Association Executive Director Jenny Ingrao-Aman said, “We thank Governor Hochul for delivering critical support, especially for small, rural, and disadvantaged communities facing complex challenges like PFAS and aging infrastructure. This funding makes it possible for utilities to advance essential projects without overburdening local budgets. NYSAWWA collaborates closely with EFC, NYSDOH, and DEC, and we remain committed to ensuring that drinking water utilities have the resources, guidance, and support they need to protect public health.”

Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said, “New York’s ongoing efforts to repair and upgrade water infrastructure throughout the state have created meaningful impacts in the lives of every day New Yorkers. This year, hypoxia in western Long Island Sound is at a record low, 1,4-dioxane and PFAS chemicals are being filtered from our drinking water, and residents are replacing polluting septic systems with new, nitrogen-reducing systems. These investments have made New York’s water cleaner and safer. Every New Yorker deserves clean water that is also affordable and that is what this program accomplishes. CCE thanks Governor Hochul for this crucial clean water funding and applauds our New York State leaders for their continued commitment to protecting our water and our health.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “Water is our most precious resource, and New York’s record investment in water infrastructure not only reflects a commitment kept, it will have a demonstrable impact on the health and well-being of the State's residents and visitors. From tackling emerging contaminants in drinking water, to investing in pipe replacements and septic and sewer system upgrades, New York is putting people to work and protecting our water in communities across the state. We applaud Governor Hochul for her leadership in ensuring every New Yorker has access to safe, clean water, and we congratulate EFC President and CEO Maureen Coleman on this important progress.”

New York’s Commitment to Water Quality

New York State continues to increase its nation-leading investments in water infrastructure, including more than $3.4 billion in financial assistance from EFC for local water infrastructure projects in State Fiscal Year 2025 alone. With $500 million allocated for clean water infrastructure in the FY26 Enacted Budget announced by Governor Hochul, New York will have invested a total of $6 billion in water infrastructure since 2017. Any community that needs help with its water infrastructure is encouraged to contact EFC.