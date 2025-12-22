ABL Diagnostics Announces Verification of Influenza A H3N2 Detection Across UltraGene and DeepChek® Assays

ABL Diagnostics SA

Confirmation than UltraGene qPCR and DeepChek/MicrobioChek NGS for H3N2 enable research detection & genotyping to support influenza surveillance.

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

We have developed a very comprehensive pipeline for respiratory infection management, combining sensitive qPCR detection with advanced sequencing solutions” — Dr Sofiane Mohamed

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, today announces the successful verification of several molecular assays and software solutions for the detection of Influenza A H3N2, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable tools for respiratory infection management. The verification was performed across multiple UltraGene Respiratory assays, including UltraGene Respiratory Panels 21, 22, 33 and 34 (RUO). These assays have demonstrated robust performance for the detection of Influenza A viruses, including H3N2, within highly multiplexed respiratory testing workflows.Comprehensive qPCR Solutions for Respiratory PathogensThe UltraGene Respiratory assay portfolio is designed to support laboratories facing increasing surveillance and research needs during respiratory infection seasons. Key features of these assays include:- Multiplex real-time PCR technology, enabling simultaneous detection of a broad range of viral and bacterial respiratory pathogens, including Influenza A and B- Demonstrated analytical performance in internal verification studies, even if low-concentration contrived or characterized specimens- Integrated internal controls, ensuring monitoring of extraction efficiency and PCR inhibition- Compatibility with major real-time PCR platforms, facilitating seamless integration into existing laboratory workflows- Scalable panel formats, allowing laboratories to adapt testing strategies to clinical or surveillance needsThe verification of Influenza A H3N2 indicates consistent analytical detection across panel configurations in internal verification.Advanced Influenza Genotyping Through SequencingIn addition to qPCR-based detection using the UltraGene assay portfolio, ABL Diagnostics also offers dedicated assays and software for full influenza genotyping through sequencing.The DeepChekAssay Whole Genome Influenza A/B Genotyping (RUO) is a reverse transcriptase–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that includes optimized reverse and forward primers designed to amplify all eight genomic segments of Influenza A and Influenza B from research specimens. . This approach enables comprehensive whole-genome coverage suitable for next-generation sequencing (NGS).When combined with MicrobioChek software, the solution delivers a complete NGS-based workflow for influenza genotyping, including:- Whole-genome Influenza A/B genotyping- Detection and annotation of mutations- Clade and subclade identification, including Influenza A H3N2 subclade K- Standardized, automated analysis and reporting- Compatibility with most major NGS platformsThis integrated sequencing solution complements UltraGene qPCR assays by enabling laboratories to move seamlessly from rapid detection to in-depth molecular characterization, supporting surveillance, epidemiology, and research applications.Addressing a Growing Public Health NeedInfluenza A H3N2 continues to spread across Europe, contributing significantly to seasonal influenza burden and placing sustained pressure on healthcare systems. In this context, the availability of both rapid qPCR detection and high-resolution genomic surveillance tools is increasingly critical to monitor viral evolution and identify emerging subclades during influenza seasons.The availability of integrated qPCR and sequencing solutions allows laboratories to move beyond detection toward deeper molecular characterization of circulating strains.“We have developed a very comprehensive pipeline for respiratory infection management, combining sensitive qPCR detection with advanced sequencing solutions,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “Our UltraGene and DeepCheksolutions are designed to support laboratories with end-to-end workflows for detection, genotyping, and surveillance of respiratory pathogens, including Influenza A H3N2, across most NGS systems, for research use only.”Market Potential for Respiratory Infections TestingThe global market for respiratory infection continues to expand, driven by rising testing volumes, increased awareness of respiratory pathogens, and the integration of molecular surveillance into routine workflows. According to multiple industry analyses, the global respiratory market is expected to reach tens of billions of USD within the next decade, with molecular analysis representing a growing segment.In parallel, the infectious disease sequencing and genotyping market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by the adoption of NGS technologies in public health laboratories, reference centers, and research institutions. Market reports from sources such as MarketsandMarkets, Grand View Research, and Fortune Business Insights highlight sustained double-digit growth rates for NGS-based infectious testing, particularly for respiratory viruses such as influenza.By offering complementary qPCR based research detection (UltraGene, RUO) and NGS based research genotyping solutions (DeepChekassays, RUO; MicrobioChek software, RUO), ABL Diagnostics supports genomic surveillance and research workflows, positioning the company to serve research laboratories, surveillance programs, and academic/governmental research networks worldwide.

