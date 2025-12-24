Christine Ohern Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Ohern, founder of Innovate My Weight & Wellness and U.S. Army veteran, will appear on Operation CEO, a documentary-style series that highlights veterans who have transformed adversity, discipline, and resilience into purpose-driven businesses.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Ohern shares her journey through personal and professional setbacks—including bankruptcy, a difficult divorce, military transition, and lifelong struggles with obesity—that led her to build Innovate My Weight & Wellness. She explores why obesity should be treated as a medical condition, how women’s health and hormone balance are often overlooked, and how sustainable weight loss begins with compassion, science, and long-term care.“I want people to know that failure doesn’t define you—how you rise from it does,” said Ohern.Christine’s episode will be available soon on the Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/christine-ohern

