RE: Traffic Alert - I89 NB Hartford

Both lanes are back open.

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, December 19, 2025 7:21 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - I89 NB Hartford

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I89 NB Hartford has one lane obstructed in the area of in the area of mm7.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.