Elastio and NetApp Partner to Deliver Provable Recovery for NetApp Customers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastio, the leader in provable recovery, today announced it has joined the NetApp Technology Alliance Program (TAP), expanding the reach of Elastio’s data integrity and ransomware recovery assurance across NetApp’s portfolio. The partnership strengthens how enterprises validate the integrity of their data, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid architectures, to enhance resilience against cyberattacks.

Modern ransomware increasingly employs fileless techniques, polymorphic behavior, living-off-the-land tactics, and slow, stealthy encryption. These campaigns often reach backup and replicated copies unnoticed, putting recovery at risk at the very moment organizations depend on it.

NetApp provides best-in-class data services that go beyond storage, offering robust ransomware resilience and comprehensive backup and recovery solutions. This layered approach enhances data protection by integrating advanced security measures directly with NetApp storage.

Elastio, now joining the NetApp TAP program, complements this approach by addressing ransomware challenges with provable recovery. The Elastio platform continuously validates snapshots, backups, and replicated copies to detect ransomware encryption, corruption, or unauthorized changes. Organizations gain verified evidence of which recovery points are clean and trustworthy, removing uncertainty and reducing the operational cost of recovery.

Together, NetApp and Elastio deliver a powerful, integrated solution that ensures data integrity and availability, even in the face of sophisticated ransomware threats.

By joining the NetApp TAP program, NetApp customers can use Elastio solutions to help ensure their data remains clean, recoverable, and in compliance with recovery-focused regulations, including NYDFS, HIPAA, and DORA. Joint customers benefit from early detection of ransomware impact, continuous proof of data integrity, and increased confidence that recovery points are ready when needed.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with Elastio to strengthen data recovery assurance,” said Dallas Olson, Chief Commercial Officer at NetApp. “Together with our partner ecosystem, we are helping enterprises turn cyber resilience into a strategic enterprise advantage.”

Benefits for customers include:

● Continuous proof of clean, recoverable data

● Reduced operational and recovery risk

● Consistent resilience across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments

“By combining Elastio’s provable recovery capabilities with Intelligent Data Infrastructure powered by NetApp solutions, we’re giving organizations the confidence that their recovery points are trustworthy and ready to use,” said Najaf Husain, CEO of Elastio.

Together, Elastio and NetApp help customers advance beyond basic protection toward true operational resilience against modern cyber threats.

About Elastio

Elastio is a leader in provable recovery and cyber resilience, delivering continuous validation of data integrity across cloud and hybrid environments. By detecting ransomware encryption and data corruption before recovery is required, Elastio gives organizations proof, not assumptions, that they can recover cleanly and quickly when attacks occur. Learn more at www.elastio.com.

