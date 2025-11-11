Elastio Launches Managed ‘Provable Recovery’ Service

The first managed service that turns ransomware recovery into a measurable security control, delivering continuous proof your data and operations can recover.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastio today announced the launch of its new Managed Provable Recovery Service, enabling enterprise-level ransomware recovery assurance - with no additional operational burden.

Addressing a Critical Security Gap

Ransomware actors continue to exploit a missing control in enterprise security architectures: unverified backups. As AI-driven attacks evolve and use advanced tactics such as polymorphic ransomware, fileless malware, and intermittent encryption, organizations are discovering that data is being silently compromised and replicated across disaster recovery environments, leaving no clean copy to restore when ransomware attacks.

Without provable recoveries, boards and shareholders face unquantifiable risk, extended downtimes, and mounting regulatory pressure under DORA, HIPAA, and NYDFS. For today’s CIOs and CISOs, the mandate is clear: enterprises must continuously prove they can recover from ransomware with uncompromised data.

Protecting Revenue, Reputation, and Recovery

With Elastio’s “Provable Recovery” Managed Service, organizations can now achieve ransomware recovery assurance without operational overhead. Delivered and managed by Elastio’s ransomware experts, this service extends the proven power of Elastio’s platform to deliver continuous, validated recoverability as a turnkey outcome.

1. Enterprise-Level Data Integrity Validation and Last-Known Clean Assurance:

The Elastio platform continuously validates the integrity of your backup and recovery data. Elastio experts operate and monitor the platform end-to-end, delivering real-time findings, expert oversight, and continuous confirmation of the last-known clean recovery point.

2. Accelerated ROI through expert-led deployment and management: Elastio experts deploy, configure, and fully operationalize the platform to a weaponized state—finely tuned to your environment, datasets, and recovery objectives. This hands-on approach accelerates time-to-value and ensures your protection is optimized from day one.

3. Active Threat Monitoring and Recovery Guidance: Get direct access to Elastio’s trusted Incident Response team, relied on by global enterprises for ransomware threat intelligence. Our experts proactively monitor your Elastio-protected environment for signs of threat activity and provide actionable guidance to help you respond quickly and recover with confidence.

4. Predictable, All-Inclusive Operational Costs: Simple onboarding and transparent, month-to-month pricing mean you can activate continuous recovery assurance in hours. No upfront fees. No lock-ins. Costs scale predictably with your data footprint, keeping protection aligned with your growth.

5. Audit Ready Recovery Compliance: Every validation produces verifiable evidence of data integrity: documentation you can share with auditors, boards, insurers, and regulators to demonstrate resilience against ransomware and data corruption. The result: assurance you can measure, prove, and stand behind.

“Recovery mandates have become a requirement for every enterprise, but not every team has the resources or expertise to manage it,” said Naj Husain, CEO of Elastio. “With our Managed ‘Provable Recovery’ Service, we’re changing that. We provide enterprises with expert-led assurance that their recovery data is clean and recoverable, without adding operational burden. It is confidence in recovery, delivered as a service.”

Elastio is live on the AWS Marketplace. To help organizations start 2026 with confidence, Elastio is offering new annual-license customers one month free when activated before December 31, 2025.

