Fissler Elevates Healthy & Fast Home Cooking

New Perforated Steaming Insert Now Included with Vitaquick® Premium Pressure Cookers

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fissler North America is enhancing The Healthy Cooker® experience by announcing that new for 2026, Vitaquick® Premium Pressure Cooker will now include a stainless-steel perforated steaming insert at no additional cost (valued up to $29.95).The insert expands the pressure cooker’s capabilities into a fast, gentle steam-cooking system, while also enabling multi-level cooking—so you can stack and prepare multiple foods at once, saving time while preserving nutrients and protecting delicate ingredients.The special perforation insert allows steam to circulate freely from water or stock so foods cook gently and aromatically. Home cooks can steam vegetables without losing vitamins, keep fish perfectly flaky, defrost or reheat leftovers without the microwave.The perforated insert also allows for multilevel cooking, where different food items can be simultaneously cooked on top of each other. Home cooks can take advantage of the perforated insert’s unmatched convenience and versatility to prepare a full meal in one pot with minimal cleanup.Salmon and asparagus or fresh green beans and lemony potatoes, as examples, can be cooked together and finished in minutes. Healthy holiday sides can be cooked with beef or pork, saving an incredible amount of time and relieving the stress that often occurs in cooking for gatherings, while preserving up to 90% of vitamins with a more flavorful outcome.Depending on the pot size, several inserts with tripods (spacers) can also be stacked on top of each other, making the cooking process even more efficient.For easiest multilevel cooking, home cooks should pair foods with similar cook times. If one food item needs longer time, it is recommended to start that item first, then release steam, add the remaining ingredients, and finish cooking together. Fissler provides more multilevel cooking tips in the brand’s book, The World of Pressure Cooking Fissler also has unperforated inserts that are perfect for making succulent dishes, cakes, swelling foods (rice or pasta) and foods that stain (beets) in several levels on top of each other. Cooked dishes can be quickly reheated in the unperforated insert, which can also be used to cook cremes and other custard desserts.With two precision cooking settings, intuitive safety features, and a sleek, easy-to-clean design, the VitaquickPremium transforms everyday meals into healthy time-savers. Crafted from up to 90% recycled 18/10 stainless steel, it’s dishwasher safe (except for removeable parts), compatible with all stovetops including induction, and backed by a 10-year warranty.The Healthy Cookerline by Fissler are expertly engineered pressure cookers, made in Germany, for healthier, faster, and effortless results. Designed to cook up to 70% faster than traditional methods, they naturally preserves vitamins, nutrients, and flavors for wholesome meals in less time.Celebrating its 180th birthday in 2025, Fissler has consistently set new standards in performance cookware. From revolutionizing the pressure cooker in 1953, also known as The Healthy Cooker, to the introduction of the iconic and award-winning Original-Profi Collection(1974), to The CeratalCollection, a water-based ceramic coating pan line made without PFAS, to its award-winning M5 Pro-Ply™ Collection (2024), Fissler has continuously redefined the cooking experience.###About Fissler - Fissler is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality cookware. The product range of this premium brand includes saucepans, frying pans, pressure cookers, woks, roasters, cutlery, and other kitchen essentials. Since 1845, Fissler has remained a family-owned company, dedicated to skilled craftsmanship, performance, and design excellence, with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Germany.

