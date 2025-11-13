Fissler North America Names Bluewater as its New Digital Agency

Fissler

Partnership Will Help Fissler Expand in the U.S. and Canada

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fissler North America has named Bluewater its new digital agency partner. A fully converged digital marketing agency specializing in performance-driven brand growth, Bluewater will handle digital media strategy and execution for the brand that is globally respected for its craftsmanship of German Performance Cookware since 1845.This partnership positions Fissler North America to grow brand visibility in the U.S. and Canada, scale more efficiently by consolidating digital efforts across DTC platforms with one strategic partner, and move faster in a highly competitive digital market.“Celebrated by cooking aficionados in Europe and Asia, Fissler’s German Performance Cookware deserves to be made known to many more discerning cooks in North America,” said James McArdle, Managing Director of Fissler America, Inc. “We are delighted to partner with Bluewater to build greater U.S. and Canadian awareness of our award winning Made in Germany products, designed since 1845 to be the highest-performance cookware.”Bluewater will provide comprehensive digital marketing and platform support as Fissler continues to grow as an eCommerce brand. Services include:• Digital media strategy & execution across the full funnel• SEO for Fissler’s upcoming Shopify webshop platform• Amazon services (Ads, SEO, content, and brand protection)• In-house creative leveraging Bluewater’s 38,000 sq. ft. video studio with multiple kitchen sets• Social and brand strategy support"From a digital commerce perspective, Fissler is perfectly positioned for growth," said Michael Swenson, VP of Digital & E-Commerce at Bluewater. "We're building a comprehensive ecosystem, from website optimization to Amazon strategy to paid media, that turns discovery into conversion. When home cooks find Fissler, they buy. Our job is to make sure they find it."Founded in 1845, the company continues to be owned by the Fissler family and proudly manufacturers in Germany. Celebrating its 180th birthday in 2025, Fissler continues to set new standards in performance cookware. From revolutionizing the pressure cooker in 1953, also known as The Healthy Cooker® , to the introduction of the iconic and award-winning Original-Profi Collection(1974), to The CeratalCollection, a water-based ceramic coating pan line made without PFAS, to its award-winning 5-ply cookware, the M5 Pro-Ply™ Collection (2024), Fissler has continuously redefined the cooking experience.In 2024, M5 Pro-Ply™ was awarded the coveted iF Design Award, recognized as one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. Fissler’s VitaquickPremium Pressure Cooker won the same award in the same year. In 2022, the VitavitPremium Pressure Cooker won a Red Dot Design Award. Also in 2022, the CeratalCollection won a Red Dot Design Award and German Innovation Award for its sustainable, user-friendly design.Fissler recently launched its new Essential Ceramic Pan collection and Essential Utensil collection. Starting in early 2026, Fissler will launch a number of additional exciting new collections.About Fissler - Fissler is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality cookware. The product range of this premium brand includes saucepans, frying pans, pressure cookers, woks, roasters, cutlery, and other kitchen essentials. Since 1845, Fissler has remained a family-owned company, dedicated to skilled craftsmanship, performance, and design excellence, with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Germany.About Bluewater - Bluewater is a fully converged marketing agency specializing in building profitable brands through integrated strategy, creative, media, and commerce solutions. Learn more at www.bluewater.tv

Fissler, crafting German Performance Cookware since 1845

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.