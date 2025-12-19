Urban Resilience in Africa - Reflections from Continental Report

Report drawn from a study covering 50 selected cities

The Urban Resilience Knowledge Series Report, commissioned by the African Union Commission (AUC), has reiterated the need to put resilience in cities at the centre of development.

The reflection was shared on 8 September 2025, at an event themed “Accelerating climate resilience for urban development: key reflections from the AU Urban Resilience knowledge Series Report”, held on the margins of the 2nd Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The flagship report, drawn from a study covering 50 selected cities, offers a comprehensive assessment of urban resilience across Africa, urging local, national, regional, and continental stakeholders to integrate climate risk into urban development policies, plans, and practices.

The report highlighted the presence of good practices in participatory planning in some cities, as well as an increase in technology-driven initiatives. However, despite the existence of external funding, there remains a high degree of fragmentation in the distribution of these funds towards primary and secondary cities.

Speaking at the event, Dr Jihane El Gaouzi, Head of the Sustainable Environment Division, AUC, welcomed the collaborative efforts towards the development and finalisation of the report. Dr El Gaouzi said, “The report fosters peer-learning and the scaling up of actionable recommendations. It points us to areas to pay attention to, including vulnerable and conflict areas, and access to local and international climate finance.”

The event was a direct outcome of the collaborative efforts between AUC and its partners on the Africa Urban Resilience Programme (AURP). These include partners in the Aqinile partnership – (the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), and the United Nations Environment Programme) –, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and the United Nations University - Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS).

Quotes from the Launch of the Urban Resilience Knowledge Series Report

“Resilience is at the core of sustainable development. Risk data strengthens risk-informed planning, inclusive cities attract investment and youth.” – Mr Ronald Meyer, Head of Division Operations in Africa at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ).

“The Aqinile Partnership advocates for development financing and direct access to finance for cities. Collaborations and policy dialogues may enhance much-needed discussions on impediments that hinder cities’ access to finances.” – Dr. Gatkuoth Kai, Regional Coordinator for Africa (Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery), UNDP Resilience Hub for Africa.

“Urban planning enhances the implementation of national urban policies. The Aqinile Partnership is an innovative way of enhancing adaptation and mitigation. It is a catalyst in risk-informed governance and unlocking finances for urban resilience.” – Mr Oumar Sylla, Director, Regional Office for Africa, UN-Habitat.

“The Resilience Initiative Africa Project supports the Africa Urban Resilience Programme. The project strived for learning and knowledge, utilising risk-informed data as the evidence base in enhancing dialogues.” – Ria Hidajat, Head, Resilience Initiative Africa, GIZ.

About the Africa Urban Resilience Programme (AURP)

The Africa Urban Resilience Programme (AURP) was developed by the African Union Commission (AUC) with the support of the Government of Sweden and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Sahel Resilience Project. The AURP is a continental framework designed to strengthen regional and national urban risk management policies, plans, and institutional capacities of member states in addressing urban risks.

Additionally, the European Union, through the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Intra-ACP Natural Disaster Risk Programme, played a catalytic role in supporting the development of the AURP.

About Resilience Initiative Africa

The 'Resilience Initiative Africa' (RIA) is a regional project supported by Germany that aims to increase the capacities of regional, national, local state, and non-state actors for risk-informed urban development in Africa. One crucial part of RIA is the support for the Africa Urban Resilience Programme (AURP). The project is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and its project partners.

About the Aqinile Partnership (AUC-UNDP-UN-Habitat)

'Aqinile', which means 'They are strong, they can withstand' in the Zulu language, reflects the ethos and ambition for building resilience in urban Africa. AUC, UNDP, UN-Habitat, and UNEP have joined forces through the Aqinile partnership to deliver risk reduction and resilience-building efforts, accelerating risk-informed development on the continent. The partnership serves as an implementation mechanism for the Africa Urban Resilience Programme, which promotes intersectoral coordination and advocates for urban resilience among AU Member States and Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

For further information, please contact:

Mrs. Teresa Pinto, Technical Coordinator, Disaster Risk Reduction Unit | Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy | African Union Commission | E-mail: PintoT@africanunion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Dr. Emmanuel Osuteye, Advisor, Urban Resilience | Directorate of Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy | African Union Commission | E-mail: OsuteyeE@africanunion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

For media enquiry:

Mr Molalet Tsedeke | Information and Communication Directorate | African Union Commission

Tel: +251-911-630 631 | E-mail: MolaletT@africanunion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ms. Maryanne Muriuki, Communications Analyst – Disaster Risk Reduction | Disaster Risk Reduction Unit | African Union Commission | E-mail: MuriukiM@africanunion.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Information and Communication, African Union Commission I E-mail: DIC@africanunion.org I Web: au.int | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Follow Us: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

