UN-Habitat opens call to host World Habitat Day and World Cities Day 2027

Nairobi, 26 May 2026 — Countries interested in hosting the global observances of World Habitat Day and/or World Cities Day in 2027 have until 30 September 2026 to submit their expressions of interest to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat).

Observed annually as part of Urban October, the two international days bring together governments, local authorities, civil society, academia, the private sector and communities to advance dialogue and action on sustainable urbanization and improving quality of life in cities and human settlements.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1985, World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October to reflect on the state of towns and cities and the basic right to adequate shelter for all. World Cities Day, designated by the General Assembly in 2013 and observed every 31 October, promotes global cooperation in addressing opportunities and challenges linked to urbanization under the overall theme “Better City, Better Life.”

For 2027, the theme of World Habitat Day is “A billion lives: transforming informal settlements and slums,” while the theme of World Cities Day is “Financing adequate housing and informal settlements: prospects and pathways.”

The global observances aim to raise international awareness of urbanization trends, challenges, visions and solutions while promoting international cooperation to build inclusive, resilient, sustainable and prosperous cities and communities. The events also provide an opportunity for host countries to showcase national and local urban initiatives, policies and best practices related to the themes of the days.

A major highlight of World Habitat Day is the presentation of the UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award, one of the world’s most prestigious human settlements awards. Established in 1989, the award recognizes outstanding contributions to sustainable urban development, including initiatives advancing affordable housing, equitable access to basic services, climate action and improved livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

Each global observance attracts high-level participation from the international community, United Nations entities, government representatives, mayors, urban experts, civil society organizations and other stakeholders. UN-Habitat leads the international mobilization and coordination efforts in partnership with the host country and city.

Countries interested in hosting one or both global observances in 2027 are invited to submit an official expression of interest responding to the application criteria outlined by UN-Habitat. Proposals should demonstrate experience in hosting international events, provide examples of sustainable urbanization initiatives, outline proposed national activities linked to the observances and confirm the availability of the required financial and logistical support.

The outcome of the selection process will be communicated in October 2026, with official announcements of the hosts to follow after the completion and signing of the necessary legal agreements.

Host countries are required to provide a minimum financial contribution of USD 500,000 to host one global observance or USD 1 million to host both observances, in addition to in-kind support including venue facilities, logistics, interpretation, security and technical services.

Official expressions of interest should be addressed to Anacláudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, and submitted no later than 30 September 2026 via email to unhabitat-events@un.org with copy to unhabitat-cos@un.org.

More information on previous global observances of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day is available on the Urban October website and in the submission guidelines.

Cover photo: © UN-Habitat