Baku Call to Action urges renewed commitment on the global housing crisis

As the thirteenth World Urban Forum (WUF13) draws to a close, the final version of the Baku Call to Action, a stakeholder-led outcome document calling for renewed action to address the growing global housing crisis, has been released.

Developed through an extensive and inclusive consultation process, the Baku Call to Action captures priorities and recommendations emerging from discussions across WUF13 and the months leading up to the Forum. With over 57,000 participants (including over 3,000 online) from 176 countries, alongside contributions from local governments, grassroots organizations, civil society, businesses, researchers and practitioners, the document reflects one of the most diverse stakeholder engagement processes in the Forum’s history.

Rather than serving as a negotiated intergovernmental agreement, the Baku Call to Action captures shared priorities and practical actions emerging from discussions and contributions across the Forum. It seeks to provide a roadmap for collective responsibility and stronger collaboration in responding to housing challenges across different contexts.

With an estimated 2.8 billion people living in inadequate housing globally, the document highlights the need for stronger action across all levels of government to address growing pressures on housing systems.

A call to rethink housing systems

A central message emerging from the Baku Call to Action is that housing cannot be viewed simply as the construction of homes. The document calls for housing systems that are more closely connected with land, infrastructure, transport, public services and economic opportunity.

Discussions throughout WUF13 repeatedly highlighted that the housing crisis is shaped by interconnected pressures including rising costs, land speculation, displacement, weak governance systems and climate impacts. The Baku Call to Action asserts that addressing these challenges requires moving beyond fragmented approaches toward more integrated and people-centred solutions.

Housing and climate justice are inseparable

The document also places strong emphasis on the growing relationship between housing and climate change. It highlights that those facing the greatest housing insecurity are often the same communities most exposed to climate risks, including floods, extreme heat and environmental degradation.

The Call to Action encourages stronger investment in climate-resilient housing systems through approaches such as nature-based solutions, upgrading and retrofitting existing housing, community-led action and stronger disaster preparedness.

From commitments to implementation

Beyond identifying challenges, the document places strong emphasis on implementation and shared responsibility. It calls for stronger multilevel governance, expanded financing approaches, improved access to data and greater support for local governments and opportunities for communities to deliver solutions on the ground.

As discussions throughout WUF13 highlighted, many solutions are already being developed by cities, communities and partners worldwide. The Baku Call to Action seeks to bring these experiences together and help translate them into collective action beyond the Forum.

Read the Call to Action

During WUF13, Baku brought together over 57,000 participants to exchange ideas and advance solutions for housing and sustainable urban development, culminating in the adoption of the Baku Call to Action. © UN-Habitat/Alyar Ramazanov