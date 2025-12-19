12th Annual Winternational Embassy Showcase Draws 8,000 Guests

8,000 Winternational attendees explored embassy exhibits and enjoyed the international performance stage at the 12th Annual Embassy Showcase at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. Allyson McKithen, Executive Director, World Trade Center Washington DC, presents the Best Embassy Exhibit Award People’s Choice to Saudi Arabia.

70 Embassies Unite to Celebrate Global Culture at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center International Trade Center in Washington, DC

Winternational has become a cornerstone event for international diplomacy—bringing the world together under one roof and offering a powerful platform for cultural exchange.” — John P. Drew

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, the 12th Annual Embassy Showcase, Winternational, presented by World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), gathered 70 embassies and cultural organizations and welcomed 8,000 guests to celebrate international culture, tourism, and trade at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC).“Winternational is a vibrant celebration of culture, diplomacy, and connection,” said Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director of World Trade Center Washington, DC; Vice President of International Programs for TCMA; and the event’s founder. “With 8,000 attendees and 70 participating embassies and cultural organizations, this year’s Showcase highlighted the strength that comes from uniting as a global community. Only in Washington can you experience such a powerful display of cultural exchange—one that deepens understanding, fosters meaningful relationships, and reminds us that shared experiences build lasting bridges between nations.”As exhibits opened, more than 25 ambassadors joined event organizers and stakeholders for a private reception, overlooking the bustling showcase floor. Kimberly A. Bassett, Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, delivered Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proclamation declaring “Winternational Day” in Washington, D.C. Remarks were also shared by John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA (A Drew Company); H. E. Abdulkhaliq Bin Rafaa, Ambassador of League of Arab States Mission; and Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations for Giant Food. Each speaker emphasized the significance of the Showcase as a platform for public diplomacy and a valuable opportunity for Washington’s vibrant diplomatic community to connect with local residents.Winternational transformed the RRB/ITC into a global marketplace with interactive embassy displays featuring traditional art, cuisine, handicrafts, and tourism experiences. Guests enjoyed elaborate Bolivian carnival masks, photo opportunities with a Qatari Gyr Falcon, and a dynamic performance stage curated by the League of Arab States Mission. Exhibitors also offered authentic handmade goods including Rwandan peace baskets, Honduran jewelry, Guyanese wood carvings, Ecuadorian ponchos, and embroidered textiles from Palestine and Malaysia. Attendees sampled and purchased culinary offerings such as Jamaican meat patties, Slovenian walnut potica, Grenadian Oil Down, Egyptian Koshary, the Cypriot dessert soutzoukos and Halloumi cheese, and single origin coffees from Colombia, Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Guatemala, Rwanda, and Vietnam, plus a selection of international snacks, beverages, and spices from Platinum Sponsor Giant Food’s pop-up market.This year marked the introduction of a dedicated performance stage in the Atrium, featuring 12 international dance troupes representing Azerbaijan, Cuba, Gabon, Ethiopia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, and more. The Showcase also marked the debut of the “Best Embassy Exhibit” Awards, adding a new element of excitement and recognition to the program. A panel of distinguished judges selected Algeria, Ethiopia, and Malaysia to receive the Judges’ Choice Awards, honoring one standout exhibit from each of the three exhibition halls. Throughout the day, attendees eagerly cast thousands of votes for their favorite cultural display, ultimately naming Saudi Arabia as the winner of the People’s Choice Award.Participating embassies included Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Barbados, Bolivia, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Cyprus, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Georgia, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, League of Arab States, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Türkiye, Uganda, Ukraine, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.“Each year, Winternational grows in scale, energy, and global significance,” said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA (A Drew Company), the exclusive manager of RRB/ITC. “It has become a cornerstone event for international diplomacy in Washington—bringing the world together under one roof and offering a powerful platform for cultural exchange, trade, and tourism promotion. What began as a small outdoor celebration is now the nation’s largest embassy marketplace, strengthening our global network and advancing our mission to make the World Trade Center Washington, DC at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center a premier destination for global commerce and cultural connection.”Winternational was made possible with support from Presenting Sponsors: World Trade Center Washington, DC, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and TCMA; Platinum Sponsors: Giant Food and the League of Arab States; Gold Sponsors: World Trade Center Boston and World Trade Center Dublin; Silver Sponsors: Argos Fragrances, Black Professionals in International Affairs, Ibero-American Cultural Attaché Association, Swiftdox, and Washington International Trade Association; Bronze Sponsors: Carlos Rosario International Public Charter School, National Children’s Museum, Theatre Washington, The American Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, U.S.-Kyrgyzstan Business Council, and U.S.-Tajikistan Business Council; and Media Sponsors: El Tiempo Latino and The Washington Diplomat.###About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC)Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture, and community, in the heart of the nation’s capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, RRB/ITC is the official World Trade Center Washington, D.C., and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.World Trade Center Washington, D.C. (WTCDC) utilizes World Trade Centers Association’s vast ecosystem, of more than 1 million affiliated businesses in nearly 100 countries and territories to leverage its global connections and capabilities. With this extended network, WTCDC ensures the RRB/ITC offers a powerful forum for convening international dialogue, fostering diplomacy, and advancing a more prosperous U.S. economy. Through strategic partnerships and tailored programming, WTCDC presents the RRB/ITC as a premier destination for influential events including high-profile summits, conferences, and cultural programs. Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow us at @ReaganITCDC.Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA’s team specializes in International Trade Services, Real-Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit drewcompany.com/hospitality

