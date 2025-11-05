International Student House of WDC Celebrates Global Citizenship and Philanthropy at 2025 Global Leadership Awards Gala

From left: Global Philanthropist Awardees, Mrs. Shaista Mahmood and The Honorable Rafat “Ray” Mahmood, and Gala Co-Chair, Mrs. Janet Eissenstat. Photo by Du Col Portraits, © 2025. From left: Japanese Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Takehiro Shimada, and I-House DC Residents, Megumi Hirota and Christopher Kirch. Photo by Du Col Portraits, © 2025. From left: Board Member Eric Melby, Legend Brumbaugh from The Embassy of the State of Qatar, and Executive Director, Daniel Bremer-Wirtig. Photo by Du Col Portraits, © 2025.

Honoring distinguished leaders whose commitment to diplomacy, philanthropy, and cross-cultural understanding reflects I- House DC’s mission

This award belongs to every person who has supported, encouraged, and inspired us along the way and the incredible community that believes in the power of kindness and compassion.” — Mrs. Shaista Mahmood

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Student House of Washington, DC proudly hosted its 2025 Global Leadership Awards Gala, honoring distinguished leaders whose commitment to diplomacy, philanthropy, and cross-cultural understanding reflects I-House DC’s mission to foster intercultural dialogue, life-long connections, and global citizenship.This year’s Gala was chaired by Mr. Everett Eissenstat and Mrs. Janet Eissenstat, whose leadership and dedication helped make the evening a resounding success. Serving as Honorary Diplomatic Chair was H.E. Shigeo Yamada, Ambassador of Japan, joined by Honorary Congressional Co-Chairs Senator Chris Van Hollen and Mrs. Katherine Wilkens, and Representative Rick Larsen and Mrs. Tiia Karlén.The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Global Philanthropist Award to The Honorable Rafat “Ray” Mahmood and Mrs. Shaista Mahmood, in recognition of their enduring generosity and dedication to fostering dialogue and cooperation across borders.“This award isn’t just for us. It belongs to every person who has supported, encouraged, and inspired us along the way, our family, our friends, our colleagues, and the incredible community that believes in the power of kindness and compassion. This confirms that when people come together with open hearts, change truly happens,” Mrs. Mahmood stated in her acceptance remarks.The Gala brought together an extraordinary gathering of diplomatic and congressional leaders, philanthropists, and friends of I-House DC. Among the distinguished guests were Senator Mark Warner, Senator Chris Van Hollen and Mrs. Katherine Wilkens, Representative Rick Larsen and Mrs. Tiia Karlén, Takehiro Shimada, Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Al-Zain Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Ambassador Georg Sparber of Liechtenstein, Ambassador Furqat Sidikov of Uzbekistan, Ambassador Motaz Zahran of Egypt, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh of Pakistan, Ambassador Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Ambassador Catalina Crespo Sancho of Costa Rica, and Ambassador Lui Tuck Yew of Singapore, Jan Du Plain, Lisa Barry and James Gale, Governor James Blanchard and Janet Blanchard, The Honorable John Tanner and Betty Ann Tanner, The Honorable Susan Wild, and The Honorable Walter Cutler and Isabel “Didi” Cutler.This evening was made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, including Embassy of the State of Qatar, Google, Boeing, The Honorable Michele Thoren Bond, Foreign Policy, Mr. Eric Melby and Mrs. Pamela Tripp-Melby, Amgen, Mrs. Lisa Barry and Mr. James Gale, Governor James Blanchard and Mrs. Janet Blanchard, Booking Holdings, Eurest, Ms. Sherry Lee Mueller, Ph.D., Occasions Caterers, The Webster Group, The Honorable Fletcher Burton, Ms. Debbie Driesman and Mr. Frank Islam, Mr. Lawrence Dunham and Mrs. Deborah Dunham, Dr. Putnam Ebinger and Dr. Charles Ebinger, Mrs. Janet Eissenstat and Mr. Everett Eissenstat, Mr. Phillip Lauinger, Mrs. Tangley C. Lloyds and Family, Mr. Thomas Rabaut and Mrs. Sheila Rabaut, The Honorable John Rooney and Mr. Zach Clouse, Ms. Barbara Slavin and Mr. Michael Ross, and Total Wine & More.Each year, the Global Leadership Awards Gala supports I-House DC’s mission to provide a welcoming residential community for graduate students, interns, and visiting scholars from around the world who live, learn, and lead together in the heart of Washington. Proceeds from the 2025 Gala will directly support I-House DC’s mission to foster global understanding and empower young leaders. View the 2025 Global Leadership Awards Gala event page for a full listof our sponsors and committees.About the International Student House of Washington, DC:I-House DC is an independent, nonpartisan, public charity nonprofit 501(c)3 organization for graduate students, interns, visiting scholars, and young professionals from around the world. Since its founding in 1936, I-House DC has welcomed more than 20,000 residents from over 150 countries, fostering global understanding through community living and cultural exchange.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.