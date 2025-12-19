Jedidiah Showcases Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints + Creative Process
Mega Asellia, Philadelphia City Hall — Philly Cityscape Print (open edition), showcased at Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store.
Installation view of Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints—four framed works displayed as a grid in a modern interior.
Discover Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscapes and the gallery-exclusive creative process. Open edition with certificate. Shop Manayunk, KOP, or jedidiah.store.
First introduced as a gallery-exclusive presentation in 2023, the showcase invites visitors behind the scenes of Mega Asellia’s creation process—highlighting references, compositional choices, and techniques that shape each cityscape. The experience is designed for collectors, design lovers, and anyone who wants to see Philadelphia not just as a place, but as a visual story.
“Mega’s Philly cityscapes draw on our iconic impressions of these landmarks—then reimagine them into completely fresh stories,” said Enzhao Liu, founder of Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store.
“Philly has a rhythm you can feel—its streets, bridges, and skyline carry memory,” said Mega Asellia, designer, architect, and artist. “This series is my way of translating that energy into prints people can live with every day.”
A Cross-Continental Collaboration Behind the Series
The Philly Cityscape series is built on a closely collaborative working relationship between Mega Asellia and Enzhao Liu. While Enzhao lives and works in Philadelphia and Mega is based in Indonesia, the two have developed a consistent creative routine over the past two and a half years.
Enzhao approaches the collaboration like a film director—offering Mega the scope, context, and emotional texture of Philadelphia as inspiration. Mega then transforms those inputs into a new visual story that feels both recognizable and newly imagined.
At the time of this release, the artist and director are in active conversation about their next project: Philadelphia Water Works.
Open Edition Prints, Gallery-Issued Certificates
Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints are open edition and each purchase includes a gallery-issued certificate.
Prints are available in multiple sizes, with a price range of $35–$280 (from 8"x10" up to 24"x36"). Larger custom sizes are available upon request.
Where to Purchase
Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints are available at Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store:
Manayunk Gallery: 4312 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
King of Prussia Store: 350 Mall Blvd, Ste 3075, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Online: jedidiah.store
About Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store
Founded in 2017, Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store makes art accessible to all ages and backgrounds—curating fine art, prints, and design objects that elevate everyday spaces. With locations in Manayunk and King of Prussia, Jedidiah supports artists through exhibitions, events, and community programming.
Enzhao Liu
Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store
+1 267-858-5644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.