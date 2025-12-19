Jedidiah Showcases Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints + Creative Process

Mega Asellia, Philadelphia City Hall — Philly Cityscape Print (open edition), showcased at Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store. Installation view of Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints—four framed works displayed as a grid in a modern interior. Mega Asellia, Boathouse Row — Philly Cityscape Print featuring Boathouse Row at night under a full moon.

Discover Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscapes and the gallery-exclusive creative process. Open edition with certificate. Shop Manayunk, KOP, or jedidiah.store.

These prints let people take a piece of Philadelphia home—familiar landmarks, reimagined with a fresh, contemporary energy.” — Enzhao Liu, Founder, Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store announces an ongoing in-store showcase of Mega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints , a bold, contemporary series celebrating Philadelphia’s architecture, neighborhoods, and everyday landmarks through a fresh, design-forward lens.First introduced as a gallery-exclusive presentation in 2023, the showcase invites visitors behind the scenes of Mega Asellia’s creation process—highlighting references, compositional choices, and techniques that shape each cityscape. The experience is designed for collectors, design lovers, and anyone who wants to see Philadelphia not just as a place, but as a visual story.“Mega’s Philly cityscapes draw on our iconic impressions of these landmarks—then reimagine them into completely fresh stories,” said Enzhao Liu, founder of Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store.“Philly has a rhythm you can feel—its streets, bridges, and skyline carry memory,” said Mega Asellia, designer, architect, and artist. “This series is my way of translating that energy into prints people can live with every day.”A Cross-Continental Collaboration Behind the SeriesThe Philly Cityscape series is built on a closely collaborative working relationship between Mega Asellia and Enzhao Liu. While Enzhao lives and works in Philadelphia and Mega is based in Indonesia, the two have developed a consistent creative routine over the past two and a half years.Enzhao approaches the collaboration like a film director—offering Mega the scope, context, and emotional texture of Philadelphia as inspiration. Mega then transforms those inputs into a new visual story that feels both recognizable and newly imagined.At the time of this release, the artist and director are in active conversation about their next project: Philadelphia Water Works.Open Edition Prints, Gallery-Issued CertificatesMega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints are open edition and each purchase includes a gallery-issued certificate.Prints are available in multiple sizes, with a price range of $35–$280 (from 8"x10" up to 24"x36"). Larger custom sizes are available upon request.Where to PurchaseMega Asellia’s Philly Cityscape Prints are available at Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store:Manayunk Gallery: 4312 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127King of Prussia Store: 350 Mall Blvd, Ste 3075, King of Prussia, PA 19406Online: jedidiah.storeAbout Jedidiah Gallery & Design StoreFounded in 2017, Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store makes art accessible to all ages and backgrounds—curating fine art, prints, and design objects that elevate everyday spaces. With locations in Manayunk and King of Prussia, Jedidiah supports artists through exhibitions, events, and community programming.

