Whimsy and Wonder: The Art of Nancy Green Solo Exhibition

Nancy Green Solo Show Poster Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store Logo Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store Front in King of Prussia Mall

Experience the whimsical world of Nancy Green's art, inspired by folk traditions and her love for animals, at Jedidiah Gallery, Jan 8 to Feb 10, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From January 8 through February 10, 2025, Jedidiah Gallery and Store will host Nancy Green’s playful, animal inspired folk art show at the King of Prussia Mall and the Manayunk, Philadelphia studio. Art enthusiasts from all ages can attend the opening reception and enjoy her whimsical, vibrant pieces that reimagine native scenes from a child-like lens. Nancy’s showcase is part of Jedidiah Gallery’s monthly artist exhibition program that spotlights traditional oil painting, original ceramics, installation art and modern handmade crafts from national and international artisans.On Nancy’s passion and drive for artistic expression, she shared, "I had a brief romance with pen and ink during my college years, but once I had started to raise a family in the early 1980’s, all thoughts of art flew out the window. Once my kids were relatively self-sufficient, I dived back into the art stream by first making things with my hands: pottery, leathercraft, handmade books, to name a few. Then in early 2020, when the pandemic began, I seized upon this gift of time to find my art voice, starting with watercolor painting, then fabric collage, and most recently, acrylic painting on canvas, wood panel, and rocks. If a day goes by when I am not creating something, I am not a happy camper. I go to bed each night thinking about my art and wake up in the same frame of mind. I am driven!”Born and raised in the suburbs of New York City, Nancy now takes residence in eclectic Manayuk, PA. Drawing from her studies at university in Montreal, Canada, and her time in Tampa Bay, Florida, Nancy gracefully merges realism and her love for animals into her colorful, fantastical art.The progressive and innovative Jedidiah Gallery takes pride in appealing to Millennial and Gen Z audiences as well as older art purists with interactive art classes on floral painting, anime drawing, watercolor, still life drawing, and miniature kit building. Additionally, the studio offers a dreamy, romantic date night for couples filled with drinks and building DIY house models. Created by Enzhao Liu, Jedidiah Gallery truly sets itself apart by including pieces as low as $20 to bring art closer to everyday people.Jedidiah Gallery and Nancy Green invite art fans to come to the opening reception, visit the show, or purchase one of the whimsical pieces. For more information or to conduct an interview, please contact Enzhao Liu at 267-858-5644 or email info@jedidiahgallery.com.Website: https://jedidiah.store Nancy Green Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nancygreen9/ Jedidiah Store Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jedidiah.store/ Jedidiah Gallery Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jedidiah.mnyk/

