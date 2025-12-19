Festive Celebrations at Banyan Tree Phuket

Banyan Tree Phuket Holly Jolly Afternoon Tea

Banyan Tree Phuket goes all out to make this season filled with merriment and joy.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Tis the season to sparkle and celebrate the holidays! Banyan Tree Phuket goes all out to make this season filled with merriment and joy. From whimsical Christmas-inspired afternoon tea at the newly opened Saisons, an extravagant Christmas Eve dinner at The Watercourt, and a beachfront family style brunch on Christmas Day at Rava Beach Club to a ‘Supernova’ themed New Year’s Gala and Countdown party at Rava Beach Club, this year’s celebration promises to be spectacular and unforgettable.Holly Jolly Afternoon TeaOur festive Afternoon Tea serves festive cheer on a platter with classic & contemporary treats baked to perfection. Indulge in Strawberry Eclairs, Yule Log & Gingerbread cookies served with an assortment of premium teas and coffee.Christmas Eve Dinner at The WatercourtSavour a traditional Christmas feast at The Watercourt’s extravagant dinner inspired by The Nutcracker. Delight in soulful carols sung by Kajonkiet International School's choir as you relish classics like the Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Honey Glazed Ham, Traditional Stuffing, Roast Vegetables, exquisite Cheese and Charcuterie, premium Seafood, live and decadent desserts like Christmas Pudding, Minced Pie and much more.Christmas Eve Buffet & Bubbles at Rava Beach ClubExperience a tropical Christmas like no other at our newly opened Rava Beach Club where decadent food, creative cocktails and premium spirits and unparalleled entertainment flows in rhythm. Indulge in Charcoal Grilled Turkey, Smoked Ham, Australian Wagyu, Charcoal Grilled Boston Lobster, Seafood on Ice and an array of tempting desserts.Christmas Brunch at Rava Beach ClubExperience an unforgettable Christmas with your family & friends at Rava Beach Club’s ‘Charcoal & Rosé’ themed brunch, where an extravagant feast awaits you. Get ready to sip, savour and sway to the latest tunes and embrace the ‘flow state of mind’. Indulge in Charcoal Grilled Turkey, International Seafood on Ice, Flat Bread Station, Smoked Brisket, Raclette Cheese, Iberico Ham and sinful desserts.New Year’s Eve at The WatercourtBid adieu to 2025 in signature Banyan Tree style, inspired by the theme ‘Supernova’ at The Watercourt. Experience an evening of refinery where we blend with elegant dining and scintillating live music and artistic performances. The extravagant buffet helmed by Chef Herb Faust & team showcases premium seafood - a dedicated bar featuring Oysters, Scallops, Mussels, and Abalone. Indulge in festive favourites like the Duck Rillettes, Whole Roasted Peking Duck, an exquisite carving station featuring Steamed Whole Sea Grouper, Brined & Smoked Wagyu Corned Beef and so much more.‘Supernova’ Gala & Countdown Party at Rava Beach ClubJoin us at Rava, Phuket’s trendiest new beach club, for an evening of extravagance as you usher in the new year. A stellar line of DJ & Live performances awaits you. Be enthralled by aerial acrobat shows, live art performers throughout the night and stunning fireworks at midnight. Indulge in a celebratory feast featuring Premium Caviar, Oysters, Charcoal Grilled Australian Lamb Leg, Wagyu Tartare, Boston Lobster, Charcoal Grilled Coral Trout, Red King Crab and much more.For more information on the above, please visit Banyan Tree Phuket's website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.