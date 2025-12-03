THE PERFECT GIFT FOR THE COOK IN YOUR LIFE, EVERYTHING WITH LOVE LAUNCHES IN THE UK

Everything With Love Cookbook Cover

Following its wildly successful debut in the US, Kim Selby has launched her Everything with Love cookbook in the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The perfect Christmas gift for the aspiring foodie, Kim’s heartfelt cookbook features a beautifully curated collection of recipes celebrating cooking as an act of love and offering a diverse array of dishes that cater to home cooks of all skill levels.More than just a cookbook, it is a culinary journey that embraces the emotional and cultural significance of food. Each recipe is accompanied by personal anecdotes, expert cooking tips, and stunning photography. These dishes have stood the test of time in Kim's family.With easy-to-follow instructions, Everything With Love makes the perfect gift and is accessible experience for everyone. Dishes range from comforting family favourites to innovative creations and highlight the power of food to connect people and create lasting memories.More than 100 recipes are featured within the beautifully presented hardback book, including hearty breakfasts, vibrant salads, indulgent desserts, flavourful main courses and Kim’s renowned chocolate chip cookies, all designed to be prepared with love and shared with those who matter most.Explaining the inspiration for her book, LA-based Kim, who is a former competitive ice skater and mom of three commented, "Cooking isn't just a way to fuel our bodies, it's a way to connect with the people we love and I wanted to share how that love has filled my family with joy for decades. I have been blown away by the success of the book in the US and I’m excited to share this with readers in the UK!"Everything With Love is available to purchase via Amazon About the AuthorKim Selby is a passionate cook, storyteller, and former competitive ice skater who has spent her life embracing the connections between food, love, and tradition. Kim Selby grew up in a small town in Illinois, USA, as one of seven children, where the kitchen was the heart of her home. As an ice skater travelling the world at just 15, family recipes became her lifeline to home, offering comfort and connection no matter the distance. In Everything With Love, Kim brings together recipes from diverse cuisines and occasions, each infused with the notion that cooking is more than just nourishment—it's an act of love.

