Visitor arrivals for November 2025
MACAU, December 19 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 3,345,683 visitor arrivals were recorded in November 2025, up by 18.1% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (2,035,555) and overnight visitors (1,310,128) rose by 31.5% and 2.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.2 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 21.9% year-on-year to 2,397,043 in November, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (1,262,722) rising by 36.1%. Among the Mainland visitors, 222,302 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 111,858 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 29,518 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 33.0% year-on-year to 1,279,819, driven by an upsurge of 71.2% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (584,108) and the Taiwan region (90,582) went up by 5.4% and 27.1% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 273,950 in November, up by 13.6% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (49,748), Indonesia (18,109) and Thailand (15,140) rose by 2.3%, 23.1% and 49.4% year-on-year respectively. Visitors from Malaysia (20,706) held stable year-on-year, while those from Singapore (12,920) decreased by 6.6%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (8,766) climbed by 3.1% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (55,517) and Japan (16,187) grew by 14.2% and 38.1% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (17,502) went up by 7.9% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (2,753,786; 82.3% of total) grew by 21.4% year-on-year in November; those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port hiked by 30.4% and 57.0% respectively. Visitor arrivals by sea (328,691; 9.8%) and by air (263,206; 7.9%) rose by 5.1% and 4.9% respectively.
In the first eleven months of 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 14.4% year-on-year to 36,489,230; same-day visitors (21,417,604) and overnight visitors (15,071,626) grew by 24.7% and 2.4% respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged.
